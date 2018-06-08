Albert Pujols and 2018’s Struggling MLB Stars It’s Time to Give Up On

1 of 8

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Houston Astros have given Ken Giles every opportunity to prove he's still a reliable closer. He's pitched in the ninth inning in all but one of his 23 appearances.

So, it's not a good look that he's working on a 5.40 ERA. And he's been even worse of late, as he's allowed 10 earned runs in 10 innings since the start of May.

The snarky explanation is that this is the lingering effect from his self-administered punch to the face. In reality, his problems run deeper than that.

The 27-year-old has failed to retain the career-best 98.1 mph fastball that he had in 2017. Lo and behold, he's being met with more aggressive swings and more frequent contact within the strike zone. That's rendered his strikeout rate average and his slugging percentage worse than ever.

The Astros shouldn't look to trade Giles while his value is down. Nor should they look to release him, as he's under club control through 2020.

They should, however, demote him in some fashion or another. That should at least involve being knocked out of the closer's role in favor of Brad Peacock, Chris Devenski or Hector Rondon. Since he has options left, it might include a trip to the minors instead.