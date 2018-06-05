Belmont Stakes Draw 2018: Full Schedule and Live Stream Info for Post Positions

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The post draw for the 2018 Belmont Stakes will take place on Tuesday, June 5, as the contenders for the final leg of the Triple Crown will finally learn where they will be starting.

Per the Stakes' official Twitter account, the draw will start at 5:30 p.m. ET, with full coverage available via their website. The draw will take place at Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets in Queens.

Here's a look at the horses in the race, as well as odds accurate as of May 30. For the latest odds, visit Oddsshark.com.

All eyes will be on Justify, who is coming off a narrow win in the Preakness Stakes to keep his Triple Crown bid alive.

There's a long list of horse who failed to complete the Triple Crown at the last hurdle, including legendary names like California Chrome, Big Brown, Smarty Jones, Real Quiet, Silver Charm, Alysheba and Spectacular Bid. Since 1978, just one of 14 horses has finished the job at Belmont: American Pharoah in 2015.

The track at Belmont is significantly longer than the one at Pimlico, at 12 furlongs compared to 9.5 furlongs. That makes the Belmont Stakes an entirely different type of challenge. Add to that the fact horses with fresher legs who skipped the Preakness start the race alongside contenders, and it's easy to see why it is so hard to fall at the last hurdle.

Justify is unbeaten in his career, but his last win in the Preakness was arguably his least impressive, as he was nearly chased down in the final furlongs.

Here's a look at the race highlights:

Bravazo and Tenfold both came out of the background to make life difficult on Justify, showing their stamina and long speed. Both will also race at Belmont, eyeing the longer track and final straight.

Hofburg and Vino Rosso complete a group of contenders that may not look too daunting on paper but should present Justify with a major challenge. The colt came into 2018 without any racing experience and has now raced on five occasions since February―that's a serious workload in some rainy, heavy conditions.

The colt will likely start the race as the favourite regardless of the draw, but there are plenty of forces working against him.