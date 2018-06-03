Report: UFC Considered Tournament with Conor McGregor, GSP, Khabib and Nate Diaz

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC has shelved plans to organise an unofficial mini tournament in the lightweight division that would have pitted Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz against each other, according to Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting.

The tournament would have seen GSP and Diaz face off in one semi-final, with McGregor and Nurmagomedov doing battle in the other. The winners would then have fought near the end of 2018.

According to Helwani, the UFC couldn't make the GSP vs. Diaz fight, dooming the tournament. St-Pierre hasn't fought since his win over Michael Bisping at UFC 217, and Diaz has been out of the Octagon since his loss against McGregor at UFC 202.

Of the four, the only fighter who has been active recently is Nurmagomedov, who won the lightweight strap with a victory over Al Iaquinta at UFC 223. McGregor has been out of the Octagon since UFC 205 in November 2016 and suffered a boxing defeat at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017.

Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told Helwani their focus is on GSP:

"We believe the fight to make is the Georges St-Pierre fight at 155 pounds. Khabib wants to fight for legacy and not for a soap opera drama show, and we think Conor doesn't deserve this opportunity. The guy hasn't fought in almost two years. Why does he deserve to fight for the title? He should get his ass back in the line and work his way up."

GSP has struggled with his health since the Bisping fight, and legal issues have dogged McGregor. Per Helwani, the UFC still has plans to get him into the Octagon with Nurmagomedov, but the promotion will have to wait for his court hearing later in June.

Abdelaziz kept the door open for a bout with McGregor, noting his fighter owes him payback for the controversial incident ahead of UFC 223: "There's only one reason Khabib wants to fight him: to make him pay for what he did [in Brooklyn, New York]. For Khabib, it's not only about money. It's about disciplining him."

The Irishman was charged with assault after charging a bus carrying UFC fighters, throwing a dolly through a window.