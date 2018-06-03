Cavaliers News: Gary Payton Gave Rodney Hood Advice Before 2018 NBA Finals

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton offered Cleveland Cavaliers wing Rodney Hood some advice before Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

"I told him, 'You can play this game,'" Payton said, per Lee Jenkins of SI.com. "'You've played this game your whole life. You have to stop thinking about all these other different things. You've got a guy on your team who can do anything, and if you get him to gain confidence in you, he'll find you out there and you can knock those shots down just like you've always done.'"

