Cavaliers News: Gary Payton Gave Rodney Hood Advice Before 2018 NBA Finals

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 19: Rodney Hood #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 19, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton offered Cleveland Cavaliers wing Rodney Hood some advice before Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

"I told him, 'You can play this game,'" Payton said, per Lee Jenkins of SI.com. "'You've played this game your whole life. You have to stop thinking about all these other different things. You've got a guy on your team who can do anything, and if you get him to gain confidence in you, he'll find you out there and you can knock those shots down just like you've always done.'"

               

