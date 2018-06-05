Belmont Stakes 2018: Top Contenders and Unheralded Horses in Lineup Field

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2018 Belmont Stakes will see Justify attempt to win the third and final leg of the Triple Crown series on Saturday and cement his place in the horse racing annals at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Bob Baffert trained the three-year-old star to success in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in May, but another 12-furlong (1.5 miles) test stands between Justify and the second Triple Crown triumph in three years.

American Pharoah won the Triple Crown in 2015 and became the first horse to do so since 1978, but victory on Saturday would see Baffert become just the second trainer to claim the accolade on two occasions—Jim Fitzsimmons also won twice (1930, 1935).

But the top contender will have to see off the challenge from the field if he's to complete his hat-trick, with the unheralded likes of Hofburg, Noble Indy and European traveller Gronkowski all seeking an upset in New York.

Read on for a preview of the 2018 Belmont Stakes and which underdogs to keep an eye on alongside the favourite picks.

Preview

The 150th running of the Belmont Stakes looks like a story of Justify and everybody else on paper, such is the dominant stride Baffert's charge has built up following wins in the Derby and at the Preakness Stakes.

Twice in the past six years has a horse won the opening two legs of the Triple Crown only to fail in the Belmont Stakes—I'll Have Another in 2012 and California Chrome in 2014.

There were signs of fading in Justify's previous two runnings, with Bravazo in particular cutting the distance late on at the Preakness to raise some questions over his lasting power.

But part-owner Ted Nixon recently spoke to TwinSpires.com about his and his father Bo's excitement coming to Elmont as they look to deal with the pressure that's thwarted past Triple Crown bids:

Looking down the field, Bravazo will be one of those hoping to pose a stiff challenge to Justify after rallying from a wide post in the Derby and the Preakness last month.

Turf publicist Michael Adolphson recently touted Hofburg, who came seventh in Kentucky, as a potential contender:

Tenfold finished third at Pimlico Race Course and started that race at identical odds as Bravazo, but he hasn't earned the same attention as D. Wayne Lukas' steed in the lead up to Belmont.

However, the official Churchill Downs Twitter account showed footage of trainer Steve Asmussen's star galloping in healthy fashion:

Asmussen won the 2016 Belmont Stakes with Creator—the only victory he holds in the New York event—and will be hopeful of staging a challenge on the top spots with Tenfold.

Gronkowski had to miss the Kentucky Derby through illness and will be something of an unknown quantity amid his field of American opponents as he seeks to halt Justify's charge.