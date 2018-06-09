Belmont Stakes TV Schedule 2018: NBC TV Info, Start Time and Race Live Stream

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Justify will take to the stage once more at the 2018 Belmont Stakes on Saturday in the hopes that he can wrap up a historic Triple Crown victory at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Jockey Mike Smith steered Justify to triumph in the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes last month, but one more trial awaits if he's to accomplish a feat managed by only 12 other horses in the past 99 years.

The 150th edition of the race gives trainer Bob Baffert the opportunity to win his second Triple Crown in the space of three years, having clinched the same accolade with American Pharaoah in 2015.

Read on as we provide details of how to tune into Saturday's duel at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, to ensure you don't miss a minute of the action.

Date: Saturday, June 9

Post Time: 6:37 p.m. ET

TV: Belmont Stakes from 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

Preview

So far we've seen little to offer Justify serious trouble in his search for the Triple Crown, although late runs from Bravazo in each of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes have provided some drama.

But Baffert's star has largely been free of hassle en route to back-to-back wins at Churchill Downs and Pimlico, and his preparations for Belmont Park have looked similarly promising:

The withdrawal of Audible from the field has relieved Justify of one who might have posed a stiffer challenge on the throne but WinStar Racing—which has stakes in both horses—opted not to run them against one another.

But talented runners remain in the field, and Thoroughbred Insider looked at Preakness third-place finisher Tenfold as one of those who might have a say in the end result:

Tenfold's trainer, Steve Asmussen, won the Belmont Stakes with Creator in 2016 and can steal some of the spotlight that's gravitated toward Baffert in recent years if he can produce the goods two years on from that victory.

Sports writer Chris Fallica recently pointed to Noble Indy as having a potentially important role to play at Elmont, particularly to give another contender, Vino Rosso, a shot at the top places:

Vino Rosso ran in from a post position of 18th to finish ninth at the Kentucky Derby, and he's been dealt another difficult post draw as he prepares to start in slot eight from 10 on Saturday.

Justify's favourable No. 1 draw only appeared to boost his odds of becoming the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown as tensions near their crescendo in New York.