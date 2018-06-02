Earl Watford Says He Wants to Train for MMA After NFL Career Is Over

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2018

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 26: Offensive guard Earl Watford #71 of the Arizona Cardinals walks on the field during the first half of the NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the University of Phoenix Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Jaguars 27-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

At 27 years old, Chicago Bears offensive guard Earl Watford figures to still have a handful of years he can make a living by playing football.

But he's already thinking about life after the NFL.

The subject came up Saturday when he retweeted a video of a wild turn of events in the Octagon from Friday's UFC Fight Night 131 bout between Jose Torres and Jarred Brooks:

That's when fellow Bears lineman Jordan Morgan chimed in:

Of course, the 6'3", 300-pound Watford hyped up his fighting skills:

A fourth-round pick out of James Madison, Watford is on his third team in less than a year after having spent the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason before being released and ultimately returning to Arizona.

