Earl Watford Says He Wants to Train for MMA After NFL Career Is Over

Earl Watford Says He Wants to Train for MMA After NFL Career Is OverJune 3, 2018
At 27 years old, Chicago Bears offensive guard Earl Watford figures to still have a handful of years he can make a living by playing football.
But he's already thinking about life after the NFL.
The subject came up Saturday when he retweeted a video of a wild turn of events in the Octagon from Friday's UFC Fight Night 131 bout between Jose Torres and Jarred Brooks:
Earl Watford @EWatts78
RT @JordansJordans3: RT @SportsCenter: The tables turned mid-air 👀 https://t.co/4yElAzZn17 https://t.co/6ptoA9NWpY
That's when fellow Bears lineman Jordan Morgan chimed in:
Jordan Morgan @JordansJordans3
@EWatts78 @SportsCenter You gotta be a different breed to be in that ring.
Of course, the 6'3", 300-pound Watford hyped up his fighting skills:
Earl Watford @EWatts78
@JordansJordans3 as soon as this league tosses me aside. I'm dropping all the wait and training for a year.
A fourth-round pick out of James Madison, Watford is on his third team in less than a year after having spent the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason before being released and ultimately returning to Arizona.
