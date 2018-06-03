NBA Finals 2018: Odds, Props, Score Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game 2

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers go into Sunday's game facing an 0-1 deficit in their NBA Finals against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Losing the first game in a playoff series is never a good thing, but it's a problem that can be overcome in many circumstances. The issue for the Cavs is more how they lost the initial game of the series and if they can overcome the mental blunder of JR Smith. While it's not all Smith's fault, his lack of awareness in the final seconds of the fourth quarter cost his team dearly against Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and the rest of the Warriors.

Smith basically dribbled out the clock when he collected the rebound of a George Hill missed free throw with 4.7 seconds left. Smith thought the Cavs had a one-point lead when the score was tied at 107-107, and by the time he got the message, Cleveland was unable to get off a realistic game-winning shot attempt.

Smith and the Cavs have to find a way to put that bonehead play in the rear-view mirror, and that will not be easy. The Cavs ended up losing by a 124-114 score in overtime, despite a Herculean effort by by LeBron James that included 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The anguish on James' face as Smith blew the opportunity to take a potential game-winning shot was real, and while he knows he has to move on and also depend on Smith in Game 2 and beyond, that play will not be forgotten.

Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors

When: Sunday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ABC.com

Odds (via OddsShark): Warriors -11.5

If the Cavaliers are going to win this series, they are going to have to take at least one game at Oracle Arena. They had a brilliant opportunity in Game 1 and they let it slip away.

Now they have to find a way to stay with the Warriors again, and that means holding Curry & Co. down in the third quarter. The Warriors have been especially dangerous right after halftime, and their adjustments in that period helped them get past the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals.

One of the keys in Game 2 for the Warriors will be the state of Thompson's ankle. Smith rolled into Thompson's leg in the first quarter, and while Thompson was able to continue and played extremely well with 24 points while connecting on 5 of 10 three-point attempts, he is listed as questionable for the game.

Thompson said he didn't think Smith went after him intentionally and he added that his opponent expressed his remorse. Nonetheless, Thompson was not pleased.

" ... From watching that replay, it pissed me off," Thompson said, per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. "That's a tough play on the ball, and then just to tumble into somebody's legs like that, you've got to move past it. It's just life, and I'm going to be better from it. It's just a minor setback. But I don't think it was intentional."

In addition to being double-digit favorites, the Warriors have four candidates listed among the top five betting options for series MVP, according to OddsShark. Durant and Curry are listed as co-favorites at -120. James is the only Cavalier to make the top five at +200, while Draymond Green is +1000 and Thompson is +1600.

Additionally, the website reports another prop bet on whether James can win the series MVP title even if the Cavs lose. The "yes" prop is offered at +900, while the no side comes at a price of -1800.

Prediction

The Cavaliers may be able to keep this game fairly close into the fourth quarter, but they will not win the game. Perhaps they might have a chance in Game 5 if they can sweep the two games in Cleveland and they come back to the Bay Area with a solid game plan and momentum. But the Warriors will come though in Game 2 when the game is on the line thanks to Curry and Thompson.

Score: Golden State 118, Cleveland 109. The Cavaliers cover the 11.5-point spread.

While Thompson's high ankle sprain is a concern, he played most of the first game after suffering the injury. We think he will find a way to play in Game 2, and by the time the two teams line up in Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday, Thompson will be much healthier. Thompson is our long-shot choice to win NBA Finals MVP.