NBA Finals 2018: Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game 2 Odds, Prop Bets, Predictions

The Cleveland Cavaliers came from behind to beat the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, but they have been given virtually no chance to beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Cavs had the Warriors on the ropes in Game 1, as LeBron James was even better than his usual dominant self as he tried to drive Cleveland to a huge road win. James scored 51 points, added eight rebounds and eight assists, and he brought the Cavaliers back from several deficits throughout the game.

The last rally came in the fourth quarter, and when George Hill went to the free-throw line with 4.7 seconds left and Cleveland trailing by a point, it appeared he had given the team a tremendous opportunity to win the game.

Hill, a 79.6 percent free-throw shooter in the 2018 postseason, made the first free throw that allowed the Cavaliers to tie the game at 107-107, but he missed the go-ahead shot.

For an instant, it looked like Cleveland had another opportunity as J.R. Smith came up with the rebound and got himself in position to take the potential game-winning shot.

Instead, Smith committed one of the greatest gaffes in modern sports history. Under the impression that the Cavs were up by a point, Smith dribbled through the lane and up the sidelines as he attempted to drain the clock. He finally got rid of the ball but it came after the Cavs had an opportunity to take a decent game-winning shot.

The game went to overtime and the Warriors simply dominated, thanks to their outstanding shooting and took a 124-114 victory in Game 1.

That loss is in the past, and the Cavs have no choice but to move forward. There is no turning back the clock in real life and Smith can't get a do-over.

The Cavs are in an 0-1 hole against a powerful Golden State team, and they have to find a way to bounce back Sunday at 8 p.m. ET if they want to avoid an 0-2 start to the series.

Oddsmakers don't believe that is going to happen. The Warriors are 11.5-point favorites in Game 2, according to OddsShark.

Additionally, the odds on Cleveland winning the title series are prohibitive. Golden State is a minus-1600 favorite to earn the title, while the Cavs are plus-1025 underdogs. A Golden State bettor would have to risk $1,600 to earn a $100 profit, while a Cleveland bettor would wager $100 to get a $1,025 (plus the original $100 bet).

James is coming off a huge game, but he didn't get much help from the supporting cast. Kevin Love scored a solid 21 points and Smith had 10, but those were the only two other Cavs to reach double figures. Larry Nance Jr. had nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Warriors had their usual balanced attack as Stephen Curry had a team-high 29 points, Kevin Durant added 26 points and Klay Thompson contributed 24 points. In addition to the Big Three, Draymond Green scored 13 points and added 11 rebounds, while Shaun Livingston also scored 10 points.

Both Green and head coach Steve Kerr admitted that the Warriors "got lucky" in Game 1, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com.

The Cavs are facing a heavy burden, but they have the knowledge that James is at the top of his game and he can lead his team in any situation.

James was somewhat stoic as he addressed his team's Game 1 performance.

"We played as well as we have all postseason," James said, per Shelburne. "We gave ourselves a chance possession after possession after possession. There were just some plays that were kind of taken away from us, simple as that."

James is playing so well that he is listed by OddsShark as the No. 3 choice to win the series MVP Award. Durant is the minus-150 favorite to win the honor, followed by Curry at plus-175 and James at plus-700. Green follows at plus-1000 and Thompson is listed at plus-1400.

In addition to the series MVP prop, OddsShark also has a prop on whether James can win the MVP even if the Cavaliers lose the series. The "Yes" prop is offered at plus-900 and the "No" prop is offered at minus-1800.

Prediction

The Cavaliers left it all on the court in Game 1 for 47 minutes and 55 seconds, but Smith's brain cramp cost them an opportunity to win the game.

The Cavs should have some fight in Game 2, and later when the series moves to Cleveland in Game 3, but it's quite difficult to see them winning more than one or two games.

However, they do have the sensational James doing everything he can on an every-game basis. Look for the Warriors to win Game 2, but the Cavs should be able get inside the 11.5-point spread and get the cover.

Our longshot prediction is that Thompson will continue to shoot the ball well and steal the MVP award at boxcar odds. Thompson made 5 of 10 three-point shots, and the belief here is that he will match or exceed that performance throughout the rest of the series.