Jason Kidd Reportedly Interviewing for Pistons' Head Coaching Job

Jason Kidd will reportedly interview for the Detroit Pistons' vacant head coaching position Saturday, according to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports.

Kidd spent the past three seasons as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, but he was fired 45 games into the 2017-18 season after a 23-22 start.

Detroit is in search of a new head coach after parting ways with Stan Van Gundy in May.

In four seasons under Van Gundy, the Pistons went 152-176 with one playoff appearance. They finished a disappointing 39-43 in 2017-18.

Kidd's rumored interview also comes on the heels of general manager Jeff Bower leaving the organization on Friday.

The 45-year-old Kidd has five years of NBA coaching experience with the Brooklyn Nets and Bucks. Overall, he is 183-190 with three playoff appearances. His only playoff series win came in 2013-14, his lone season with the Nets.

Kidd is part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 thanks to a playing career that included 10 All-Star nods and one championship. He is second all time in assists behind only Utah Jazz great John Stockton.

On Friday, the Detroit Free Press named University of Michigan head coach John Beilein, former Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey, TNT NBA analyst Kenny Smith, Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard, Raptors assistant Nick Nurse and San Antonio Spurs assistant Ime Udoka as the Pistons' top head coaching candidates.

Should Kidd get the job, he will have a chance to mentor several talented, young players—including Andre Drummond and Stanley Johnson—and veterans such as Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson.