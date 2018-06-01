Brittney Griner Ties Alonzo Mourning for 4th-Fastest in NBA/WNBA to 500 Blocks

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 1: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury and Sylvia Fowles #34 of the Minnesota Lynx box out during the game between the two teams on June 1, 2018 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Sherman/Getty Images

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner made history in Friday's game between the Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx, becoming the fourth-fastest player in NBA or WNBA history to reach 500 career blocks.

As Phoenix noted, the 6'9", 205-pound Griner reached the milestone in 153 career games, making her the quickest in league history to the benchmark. It's the same number of games it took Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning to reach the number.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft, Griner has made a living off swatting away opponent's shots. She has averaged 3.2 blocks per game in her five-plus seasons in the league, including an astounding 4.0 blocks per game in 2015.

The 27-year-old is averaging 20.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per contest through five games this season.

Griner already has quite the impressive resume: 2017 WNBA scoring champ, four-time All-Star and 2014 WNBA champion. She has led the league in blocks every year since she was drafted.

It may not be long before she makes a run at the all-time blocks record. Margo Dydek, the No. 1 overall pick in 1998, holds the league record with 877 career blocks. If Griner's current rate keeps up, the Mercury star could pass Dydek in the next four to five seasons. As of now, she's eighth on the all-time blocks list.

