MMA Fighter Knocks Himself Out with Botched Body Slam at UFC Fight Night 131

Steven Rondina@srondinaFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

Jose "Shorty" Torres was looking to make a splash Friday night in his UFC debut at Fight Night Utica, and he did just that...but not in the way he expected. Facing Jarred Brooks, Torres was the beneficiary of a silly self-KO.

Following a solid first round, Brooks elevated Torres for a double-leg takedown. As Torres tried to escape over the top, however, Brooks decided to turn the move into a slam by flopping backward. Unfortunately, Brooks didn't tuck his chin while falling, and he inadvertently smashed the back of his head on the canvas:

Torres went to scramble out of the bad position but soon realized his opponent was badly hurt from the impact. A bit of ground-and-pound sealed the deal and scored Torres the victory by second-round TKO.

Though this fight took an unexpected turn, big things were expected from the undefeated prospect, who advanced to 8-0 in his career. We'll see if Torres can pick up a more conventional victory in his next outing.

Related

    MMA Fighter KOs Himself with Botched Body Slam

    MMA logo
    MMA

    MMA Fighter KOs Himself with Botched Body Slam

    Steven Rondina
    via Bleacher Report

    Yair Rodriguez Back with UFC, Booked for UFC 228

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Yair Rodriguez Back with UFC, Booked for UFC 228

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    CM Punk Confirms Under Oath What 'CM' Stands for 👀

    MMA logo
    MMA

    CM Punk Confirms Under Oath What 'CM' Stands for 👀

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Aguilar vs. Esquibel Scratched from UFC Utica

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Aguilar vs. Esquibel Scratched from UFC Utica

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting