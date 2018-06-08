Belmont Stakes 2018 Horses and Jockeys with Best Chance at Belmont Race

Garry Jones/Associated Press

Justify will be hard to stop in the 2018 Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, on Saturday. The firm favourite is one more victory away from becoming a Triple Crown winner.

Hofburg and Bravazo are Justify's most obvious competition, but it won't be easy to rule out Vino Rosso and Noble Indy. Here are the horses and jockeys with the best chance of winning the 150th edition of this prestigious race:

Mike Smith's Experience Will be Crucial for Triple Crown Bid

There's no denying Justify is a special horse. The precocious colt broke the so-called Curse of Apollo by winning the Kentucky Derby before powering to a win at Preakness.

Yet as talented as Justify is, he's undoubtedly been helped by having Mike Smith in the saddle. The 52-year-old veteran's experience was vital on the slop at Churchill Downs before Smith truly proved his worth during a tight race at Pimlico.

Smith knew how to work the horse early on in Baltimore amid intense early pressure from Good Magic. Once one contender had dropped away, Smith held his nerve and made sure Justify kept enough in reserve to inch ahead of Bravazo in the finish.

Just a half-length separated the two horses at the end.

Back in May, Dan Wolken of USA Today said "Smith's highlight reel of rides in big races over the last decade is unrivalled," and also noted how "he’s now the guy trainers like Bob Baffert want on their horses in the biggest races."

Smith's savvy in the big moments only increases Justify's already-strong chances of completing the Triple Crown sweep.

Todd Pletcher's Influence Gives Vino Rosso and Noble Indy a Chance

Todd Pletcher knows a thing or two about training winners for Belmont. He had the winner in 2007, 2013 and 2017. Florent Geroux will again be in the saddle for one of Pletcher's contenders this year, Noble Indy.

Horse Racing Nation's Reiner Macatangay described how the horse is "always up front, either contesting the lead or just behind the leaders." Macatangay also noted how Noble Indy could shed his blinkers for the longer course at Belmont, according to Pletcher.

Pletcher can trust Vino Rosso to apply pressure early after the colt was ridden to ninth place at Churchill Downs by jockey John Velazquez.

Like Smith, Velazquez is another veteran capable of getting the most from his horse. What the 46-year-old can count on is Vino Rosso being expertly prepared by Pletcher as the high-profile trainer eyes his final chance of spoiling Justify's hopes.

Bravazo Can Go One Better

Staying so close to Justify at Preakness spoke volumes about the quality of Bravazo. Trainer D. Wayne Lukas has had four Belmont Stakes winners to his credit and has been difficult to beat in any Triple Crown race.

Bravazo is Lukas' latest entrant and has been defying expectations since he finished sixth at Churchill Downs. Lukas has promised Bravazo will make events at Belmont "real interesting," per Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Luis Saez rode Bravazo to within mere footsteps of victory in the Preakness. His ride last time out proves the horse is more than capable of going one better in New York.