GM Jeff Bower, Pistons Reportedly Part Ways Amid Front Office Shakeup

The Detroit Pistons and general manager Jeff Bower reportedly parted ways Friday amid a restructuring of the organization.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news, which ends Bower's four-year run in Detroit.

The Pistons hired Bower in June 2014. He previously spent time as general manager of the New Orleans Hornets and served as head coach with both the Hornets and Marist College.

Last month, the 57-year-old Pennsylvania native said he remained focused on preparing for the 2018 NBA draft while awaiting word on his status after Stan Van Gundy, who served as head coach and president of basketball operations, was fired.

"Our operation has not deviated from the draft process," Bower told reporters. "The work and the schedule that we've been on the last months, our jobs are to continue that process and to be as prepared as we can be for the draft. That's where we're at."

The decision to part ways means the Pistons will be forced to rebuild their entire power structure. They are now without a president, general manager or head coach.

University of Michigan head coach John Beilein, former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey as well as TNT analyst and former NBA point guard Kenny Smith have been linked to the coaching vacancy in recent days.

It's unclear whether the team is willing to hire a coach before a president or GM.