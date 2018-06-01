Knicks Draft Rumors: Trae Young Among Scheduled Predraft Workouts

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have reportedly scheduled a private workout with University of Oklahoma point guard Trae Young ahead of the 2018 NBA draft.

On Thursday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reported Young is one of "several top prospects" who will meet with the Knicks before the June 21 draft at the Barclays Center in New York City.

The 19-year-old Texas native is coming off a standout freshman season with the Sooners. He averaged 27.4 points and 8.8 assists to lead Division I in both categories while also putting up 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game across 32 appearances.

"I would love playing with a guy like [Kristaps] Porzingis who can score, stretch the floor, who can do a lot, a lot of different things," Young told reporters last month. "But I could see myself doing some pretty good things with other teams, too."

Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles Right Arrow Icon

He's a long shot to land with the Knicks, though.

New York currently owns the ninth overall pick, and there's a strong chance Young will come off the board before that point. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected the Orlando Magic to select him at No. 6 in his latest mock draft.

Meanwhile, the Knicks already have an overcrowded group at point guard, including Frank Ntilikina, Emmanuel Mudiay and Trey Burke. While Young may have more upside than anyone in that group, wing assets are a much bigger need.

It doesn't hurt for the team to do its due diligence on a player who could become the most explosive offensive playmaker in a talented draft class, though.

If Young somehow falls to No. 9, the Knicks will have to strongly consider him and worry about clearing the PG logjam later.