The Biggest Fantasy Football Storylines to Watch in Minicamps

0 of 10

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Memorial Day brings with it the unofficial start to summer, and that means we're moving closer to another season of NFL action—and with it another season of fantasy football.

Some dynasty fantasy leagues have already conducted (or are conducting) their rookie drafts this year. In many redraft formats, however, draft day is still a way off.

Or at least it should be—don't be impatient.

Of course, just because draft day isn't here yet doesn't mean there's nothing to do. At this time of year, savvy fantasy drafters have already started preparing, pouring over reports from OTAs in an effort to glean information about potential draft values.

With minicamps set to start soon, another round of info will be available regarding sleepers to target and busts to avoid.

Here's a look at some important storylines to monitor.