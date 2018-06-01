Real Madrid Go 'All Out' for Mauricio Pochettino, Jogi Low Reportedly Contacted

Henry Browne/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly launched an "all-out onslaught" to hire Mauricio Pochettino as Zinedine Zidane's replacement, while Germany boss Joachim Low has also been contacted.

According to Jack Pitt-Brooke and Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Tottenham Hotspur manager Pochettino is the No. 1 choice of Real president Florentino Perez to be the new Los Blancos boss, and he "is not thought to be considering any other choices."

However, per Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, enquiries have also been made to Low about whether he would be open to leaving the Germany role four years before his contract expires.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Contrary to some reports, Pochettino does not have a clause in his new Tottenham deal that would allow him to leave for Real, but chairman Daniel Levy would allow the Argentinian to talk to Los Blancos should he wish, added Diaz.

Pochettino, 46, only signed a new contract with Spurs to 2023 last week, so Real would have to pay a big premium if they want to appoint him.

The former Espanyol and Southampton boss has done an excellent job with Spurs since taking over in 2014, leading them to three consecutive top-three finishes in the Premier League, although he has yet to win any silverware.

It would be a huge step up to take over at Real Madrid, though, not least given they have won the last three UEFA Champions Leagues under Zidane.

Frenchman Zidane's surprise departure from Real on Thursday after two-and-a-half years in the job has prompted widespread speculation as to who will be in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu next term.

Pochettino seems to be the front-runner, but Spurs will be loath to part with him, while Low could theoretically be available following the summer's 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He has been in charge of the German national team since 2006 and led them to World Cup glory four years ago.

Should Germany triumph again in Russia Low could emulate Zidane by leaving on a high.

He has the pedigree given the impressive job he has done with Die Mannschaft, but it would be a huge challenge for the 58-year-old to return to club management having spent 14 years in the international setup.