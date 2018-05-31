Adam Silver: Facts Must Be Determined for Bryan Colangelo's Burner Accounts

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo speaks during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J. Colangelo is denying a report connecting the executive to Twitter accounts that criticized Sixers players Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz, among other NBA figures. The accounts also took aim at former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie, Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri and former Sixers players Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel, according to a report by The Ringer. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The report by The Ringer's Ben Detrick doesn't look good for Philadelphia 76ers president Bryan Colangelo, but NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will not rush to judgment. 

According to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, Silver says the first step must be to figure out the facts of the situation. In the aftermath of the report, Philadelphia announced it would investigate the matter.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Steph: I Don't Know What a Finals Is Without LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph: I Don't Know What a Finals Is Without LeBron

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pistons Interviewing Dwane Casey for HC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pistons Interviewing Dwane Casey for HC

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Sixers Confirm Bryan Colangelo Is Still Around

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Sixers Confirm Bryan Colangelo Is Still Around

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Embiid Headlines This Year's NBA Africa Game

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Embiid Headlines This Year's NBA Africa Game

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia