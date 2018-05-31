Adam Silver: Facts Must Be Determined for Bryan Colangelo's Burner Accounts

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The report by The Ringer's Ben Detrick doesn't look good for Philadelphia 76ers president Bryan Colangelo, but NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will not rush to judgment.

According to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, Silver says the first step must be to figure out the facts of the situation. In the aftermath of the report, Philadelphia announced it would investigate the matter.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

