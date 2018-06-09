Belmont Stakes 2018: Post Time, TV Coverage, NBC Live Stream and Purse Payout

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The 2018 Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday and all eyes will be on Justify to see if he can clinch the Triple Crown at Belmont Park, New York.

Trainer Bob Baffert has already seen Justify win the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes to leave his horse just one race away from a place in the history books.

Runners will be competing for their share of the prize money purse which totals $1.5 million. The winner will take home $800,000 with $280,000 going to the runner-up.

Here's a look at how you can watch the race.

Date: Saturday, June 9

Start Time: 5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. BST (Post Time at 6:37 p.m. ET/11:37 p.m. BST)

Network: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Belmont Stakes Preview

Justify is undefeated in his five career races and will be the favourite going into Saturday's race. The three-year-old has managed to cope with everything that's been thrown at him so far, but he now faces the expectation of becoming the first horse to win the Triple Crown since American Pharoah in 2015.

The Kentucky Derby was won by two-and-a-half lengths despite being run in wet and muddy conditions, and Justify then overcame a heel problem and more wet weather to win at Preakness.

Justify's preparation for Belmont looks to have gone well, per the Kentucky Derby:

Baffert sounds confident that Justify can handle all the pressure and expectation he will face, per Jonathan Linter at Horse Racing Nation.

"It’s an incredible journey," he said. "It’s been quick. He’s handled everything—what we’ve thrown at him—and he handles it without really losing his composure. A lot of horses, you run them that many times and they’ll start getting a little bit nervous or hot. He seems like he’s thriving on it."

Justify was pushed hard at Preakness and will be tested once more at Belmont. If he comes through again he will be a deserved winner and only the 13th horse to clinch the Triple Crown.