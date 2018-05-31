Knicks Rumors: Ron Baker Exercises Contract Option Worth $4.5M

Steven Freeman/Getty Images

New York Knicks shooting guard Ron Baker reportedly exercised a $4.5 million player option in his contract for the 2018-19 NBA season.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports first reported the news Thursday.

Baker has failed to make much of an impact across his first two years with the Knicks after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

The 25-year-old Wichita State product averaged 2.4 points, 1.6 assists and 1.0 rebounds across 29 appearances for New York this past season. He struggled with his shooting efficiency, connecting on just 33.9 percent of his shots from the field, including 33.3 percent from three-point range.

His campaign came to a premature end in early February because of a shoulder injury that required surgery.

After the procedure, he laid out his outlook for completing a full recovery before next season.

"Then the plan is to be healthy in four months, which puts me right at like the first week of June," Baker told reporters. "But obviously (I'm) not going to push it because there's really no reason to because I won't make it back for this year. So the focus is obviously to be as healthy as possible when camp comes next year."

His role will be heavily dependent on the Knicks' offseason moves. For now, he'd be in line to compete with Damyean Dotson for reserve minutes behind Courtney Lee at shooting guard.