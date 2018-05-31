Knicks Rumors: Ron Baker Exercises Contract Option Worth $4.5M

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 10: Ron Baker #31 of the New York Knicks looks on during game against the Chicago Bulls on January 10, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Steven Freeman/Getty Images

New York Knicks shooting guard Ron Baker reportedly exercised a $4.5 million player option in his contract for the 2018-19 NBA season.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports first reported the news Thursday.

Baker has failed to make much of an impact across his first two years with the Knicks after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

The 25-year-old Wichita State product averaged 2.4 points, 1.6 assists and 1.0 rebounds across 29 appearances for New York this past season. He struggled with his shooting efficiency, connecting on just 33.9 percent of his shots from the field, including 33.3 percent from three-point range.

His campaign came to a premature end in early February because of a shoulder injury that required surgery.

After the procedure, he laid out his outlook for completing a full recovery before next season.

"Then the plan is to be healthy in four months, which puts me right at like the first week of June," Baker told reporters. "But obviously (I'm) not going to push it because there's really no reason to because I won't make it back for this year. So the focus is obviously to be as healthy as possible when camp comes next year."

His role will be heavily dependent on the Knicks' offseason moves. For now, he'd be in line to compete with Damyean Dotson for reserve minutes behind Courtney Lee at shooting guard.

