BS Meter on Latest NFL Offseason Buzz

7 of 9

Steven Senne/Associated Press

It's been a bumpy offseason for the New England Patriots. Before the team lost Super Bowl LII, there were reports that a rift was widening between the team's star quarterback, owner and head coach.

More news was made recently when former Patriots edge-rusher Cassius Marsh told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle that he's much happier as a 49er than he ever was as a Patriot.

"They don't have fun there," Marsh said. "There's nothing fun about it. There's nothing happy about it. I didn't enjoy any of my time there. It made me, for the first time in my life, think about not playing football because I hated it that much."

Marsh's statements made it back to Darth Hoodie himself, and as Mike Florio reported for Pro Football Talk, Belichick quickly dispelled the notion that the Pats don't party all the time.

Or not.

"We feel what's important to us is to win," Belichick said. "So that's really what we're trying to do. Yeah, we're focused on what we're doing, trying to get better and taking each day we can to try to improve our football team. Not really focused on what everybody else is doing."

So, there you have it: Bill Belichick hates fun.

B.S. Meter: 7/10 (The Patriots are, well, the Patriots)

It almost seems silly to be talking about this, but there's been a lot of smoke this offseason that the Patriot Way is wearing thin on some people. That may well be the case. Over the NFL's history, even some of the best head coaches ever to prowl the sideline have shown to have a shelf life. Times change. Bill Belichick, from all indications, does not—ever.

Not his personality. Not his clothes. Nothing.

That could be causing some friction in the locker room. Or the friction may have always been there and we're just learning more about it because even Tom Brady's favorite breakfast cereal gets two segments on SportsCenter.

Speculating on speculation is just part of the world we live in.

But you know what else is fun? Winning lots and lots of football games, especially for professional athletes who have been hyper competitive from the day they could walk.

The Patriot Way may not be for everyone. But if you told every player in the NFL they could switch teams and go not have fun in New England, three-quarters would be out the door and headed to Boston.