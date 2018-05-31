Eric Weddle: Lamar Jackson 'As Talented of a Player That I've Seen'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2018

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, center, runs a drill in front of quarterbacks Joe Flacco, back left, and Josh Woodrum during an NFL football organized team activity at the team's headquarters in Owings Mills, Md., Thursday, May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle said rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson has "a long way to go," but he praised his natural playmaking ability after seeing the Louisville product in organized team activities.

On Thursday, Kevin Patra of NFL.com passed along comments Weddle made about the first-round pick during an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

"He's been great. Obviously you know why we took him," he said. "He's as talented of a player that I've seen coming into my 12th year. He's got a live arm; he can sling it. Obviously, his ability to run and shake guys—you see it in team drills where things break down, he gets out on the perimeter and guys aren't even close to him."

Baltimore traded up to acquire the 32nd pick in the 2018 draft to select Jackson.

  1. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  2. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

  3. Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳

  4. Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class

  5. One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass

  6. Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday

  7. Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏

  8. NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back

  9. Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing

  10. Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher

  11. Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez?

  12. Johnny Football Is BACK!

  13. Quavo's Mega-Celebrity Flag Football Game

  14. Meet the NFL's Next Alshon Jeffery

  15. Tremaine Edmunds Is NFL Draft No-Brainer

  16. Grading the Rams' Deal with Suh

  17. Meet the Undisputed Top CB in the NFL Draft

  18. Grading Jordy Nelson's Deal with the Raiders

  19. Grading the Kirk Cousins Contract

  20. Grading the Allen Robinson Contract

Right Arrow Icon

The 21-year-old Florida native won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 and is coming off a collegiate career where he threw for 9,043 yards, rushed for 4,132 yards and accounted for 119 total offensive touchdowns in 38 games with the Cardinals.

Weddle went on to say that Jackson has a "bright future," but he noted the offense still runs through incumbent starter Joe Flacco for the time being.

"But he's got a long way to go. He's a rookie," Weddle said. "It's hard to make that transition, especially for quarterbacks that come from those crazy offenses that they're doing nowadays. But [offensive coordinator] Marty [Mornhinweg] is doing a great job implementing a lot of the stuff he did, along with Joe."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed after the team drafted Jackson that Flacco remains the starter.

Related

    C.J. Mosley Returns to the Practice Field

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    C.J. Mosley Returns to the Practice Field

    Baltimore Beatdown
    via Baltimore Beatdown

    Ravens' Most Exciting UDFA Addition

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Ravens' Most Exciting UDFA Addition

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Most Exciting UDFA Addition

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Most Exciting UDFA Addition

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Delaware Will Be 1st State to Have Legal Sports Betting

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Delaware Will Be 1st State to Have Legal Sports Betting

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report