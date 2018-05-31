Cris Cyborg Talks Anger Management with TMZ: 'I Have to Control Myself'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2018

Brazilian-American mixed martial arts superstar, current UFC Women's Featherweight Champion, and Claressa Shields sparring partner, Cris Cyborg, poses before Shields weighs in, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Cris Cyborg has completed her court-ordered anger management course, and she spoke about the experience with TMZ Sports.

In an interview published Thursday, the UFC Women's featherweight champion said she wanted to "be an example to other people."

Cyborg added, "I have to control myself."

The court order came after she punched fellow UFC fighter Angela Magana in the face at a UFC fighter retreat in Las Vegas in 2017.

Upon completing an "impulse control program," the battery charge against Cyborg was dropped.

Cyborg last fought at UFC 222 in March, beating Yana Kunitskaya to retain her title.

The 32-year-old veteran told TMZ Sports that a rematch with Holly Holm could be in the cards with her legal troubles behind her.

