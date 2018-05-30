Lakers Draft Rumors: Devonte' Graham, Billy Preston Among Latest Workouts

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy day of workouts planned for Thursday, with the Kansas Jayhawks' Devonte' Graham and Billy Preston among the participants, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

The Lakers hold the Nos. 25 and 47 picks in this year's NBA draft.

While the Lakers have some nice young pieces in Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart, they remain in position to simply take the best player on the board with both of their picks. The team has more talent on the perimeter than among the bigs on the roster, but value should supersede fit for them at this stage in their rebuild, especially since there are no guarantees they'll land superstars in free agency.

Graham is the biggest name working out Thursday. In four seasons at Kansas, Graham averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game, posting 17.3 points and 7.2 assists in his senior campaign while earning consensus All-American honors.

Preston, meanwhile, didn't play for Kansas last season after the school kept him out of action due to eligibility concerns. He played in Bosnia for around two months before returning to the United States with a shoulder injury.

As expected, teams have been curious about his journey.

"They just wanted to know about my background," he told Alex Schiffer of the Kansas City Star. "About everything that happened. They wanted to know what happened with Kansas what happened with the overseas thing. I found out most of these teams have been watching me since high school."

As for the rest of the players, Wichita State's Landry Shamet projects as a solid combo guard at the NBA level with the ability to drain perimeter shots. If his defense translates, he should be a very nice find late in the first round or early second.

Penn State's Tony Carr will also need his jumper to translate at the next level. He has the size and playmaking ability to be a solid NBA guard, but if his jumper is inconsistent, he'll have a harder time finding a role in the NBA.

Georgia Tech's Josh Okogie is a fascinating 3-and-D prospect who appears to be dripping with potential if he puts his talent together. And Gonzaga's Johnathan Williams led his team with 13.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season while blocking a team-best 40 shots, making him an intriguing forward prospect.