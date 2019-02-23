Hanley Ramirez, Indians Reportedly Agree to Minor League Contract

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The next chapter of Hanley Ramirez's career will be in a Cleveland Indians uniform.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the veteran agreed to a minor league contract with the club on Saturday.

The Boston Red Sox designated Ramirez for assignment near the end of May to make room for 2008 American League MVP Dustin Pedroia. That ended the three-time All-Star's second stint with the team he debuted with, as the most recent tenure came with high expectations after he signed a four-year, $88 million contract in November 2014.

He sat out the remainder of the 2018 season. Meanwhile, the Red Sox set a franchise record with 108 regular-season wins en route to winning the World Series.

After undergoing shoulder surgery in October 2017, the 35-year-old was hitting .254/.313/.395 with six home runs, seven doubles and 29 RBI in 44 games with the Red Sox. He started the season hitting .330 with three home runs, five doubles and 17 RBI through April but slumped through May with a .163 average and just five extra-base hits.

Cleveland has to be intrigued by some of Ramirez's splits. Five of his six home runs in 2018 came off right-handers, while he hit .333 against southpaws. Not only that, but he also came up big in clutch situations. While hitting just .217 with the bases empty, he hit .294 with men on, .340 with runners in scoring position and .286 with runners in scoring position and two outs.

Those numbers mean a variety of things. The Indians would be wise to use him against left-handers especially, and if he's on the bench, use him in clutch situations late in games.

He may no longer be the MVP candidate he once was, but he still has the ability to make an impact with his bat. He is, however, limited in the field. Despite having played shortstop, third base and left field throughout his career, he has not played anything other than first base in the field the last three seasons.

Ramirez hasn't faced big league pitching since May, so he may need time to get his bat going again. Boston didn't believe Ramirez would excel in a bench role, but if Cleveland gives him playing time, he prove he can still be a difference-maker.