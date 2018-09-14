Darren Sproles Out vs. Bucs in Week 2 with Hamstring Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles is out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 after suffering a hamstring injury, according to NFL reporter Adam Caplan

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Sproles suffered the hamstring injury in practice. 

It's hardly the news Sproles wants, considering he missed the final 13 games of the 2017 regular season and all three of Philadelphia's playoff games during its Super Bowl-winning run because of a torn ACL and broken arm. 

Those injuries figured to spell the end of Sproles' career, but the 35-year-old refused to bow out on that sour note. Instead, he returned to the City of Brotherly Love on a one-year deal to try to propel the Eagles to back-to-back titles. 

The all-purpose contributor was held to 10 yards on five carries in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Should Sproles miss more time, Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement will operate as the Eagles' primary one-two punch, with Wendell Smallwood slated for a slight uptick in usage. 

