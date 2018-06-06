Belmont Stakes 2018: Post Draw, Triple Crown News, Live Stream, TV Info

Tom Horan/Associated Press

The 2018 Belmont Stakes has become the most anticipated event of the horse racing season, as Justify bids to clinch the Triple Crown at Belmont Park, New York, on Saturday.

American Pharoah in 2015 is the only horse to have won the Triple Crown since 1978, which simply highlights the size of Justify's task.

The colt is undefeated after five races and will be the hot favourite after already clinching victory at the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

Here's a look at how you can watch the race, followed by all the latest news regarding the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes.



Date: Saturday, June 9

Start Time: 5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. BST (Post Time at 6:37 p.m. ET/11:37 p.m. BST)

Network: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Triple Crown News

The draw for post positions for the Belmont Stakes was made on Tuesday:

Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun offered his reaction to the draw:

Justify will change silks for the Belmont Stakes and will don the red and yellow colours of the China Horse Club, according to Thoroughbred Daily News.

Vice president Eden Harrington explained the decision: "The China Horse Club and WinStar Farm share the use of colors on the horses we race in partnership. Every fourth start, a horse will race in China Horse Club silks. The sharing of silks ensures both the WinStar brand and China Horse Club brand are promoted."

Justify has worn the silks just once previously, and it will mean a change from those he wore at the Santa Anita Derby, Kentucky Derby and Preakness.

The three-year-old has looked in good shape ahead of the race, as shown by the Kentucky Derby:

He'll need to be, as he will face stiff competition from some familiar faces. Bravazo, who placed sixth at the Kentucky Derby and second at Preakness, will be in contention again.

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas has been impressed with Bravazo's energy and spirit, per Thoroughbred Insider:

Hofburg is another horse likely to challenge. He also raced at Churchill Downs, where he finished seventh. He opted to skip the Preakness and should be fresh for the Belmont Stakes.

Turf publicist Michael Adolphson explained Hofburg's strengths:

Justify has his work cut out if he is to become just the 13th winner of the Triple Crown. He's yet to taste defeat, but the Belmont Stakes will be his toughest test and will determine if he goes down in history.