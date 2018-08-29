Indians' Andrew Miller Placed on DL with Shoulder Injury; Tyler Olson Recalled

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 04: Andrew Miller #24 of the Cleveland Indians looks on from the dugout before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Progressive Field on August 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Angels 3-0. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)
David Maxwell/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians placed reliever Andrew Miller on the 10-day disabled list with an external impingement in his left shoulder, the team announced Wednesday.

The Indians called up left-hander Tyler Olson to take Miller's place on the active roster.

The 2018 season has been one to forget for the 33-year-old. He has a 3.38 ERA and a 3.20 FIP in 27 appearances, per Baseball Reference, and his struggles have mirrored Cleveland's bullpen problems. Indians relievers are 28th in FIP (4.76), according to FanGraphs.

A hamstring strain landed Miller on the 10-day disabled list in April. He returned May 11 and gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Salvador Perez in a 10-9 defeat to the Kansas City Royals

The Indians again placed Miller on the DL later that month after he surrendered three earned runs in an 11-2 defeat to the Houston Astros on May 25.

Miller was pivotal in helping Cleveland win back-to-back AL Central titles, and the team's late-inning struggles have highlighted his importance to the bullpen. 

Even though Cleveland added Brad Hand and Adam Cimber ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, losing Miller for another extended stretch would be a big blow.

