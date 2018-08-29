Indians' Andrew Miller Placed on DL with Shoulder Injury; Tyler Olson Recalled

David Maxwell/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians placed reliever Andrew Miller on the 10-day disabled list with an external impingement in his left shoulder, the team announced Wednesday.

The Indians called up left-hander Tyler Olson to take Miller's place on the active roster.

The 2018 season has been one to forget for the 33-year-old. He has a 3.38 ERA and a 3.20 FIP in 27 appearances, per Baseball Reference, and his struggles have mirrored Cleveland's bullpen problems. Indians relievers are 28th in FIP (4.76), according to FanGraphs.

A hamstring strain landed Miller on the 10-day disabled list in April. He returned May 11 and gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Salvador Perez in a 10-9 defeat to the Kansas City Royals.

The Indians again placed Miller on the DL later that month after he surrendered three earned runs in an 11-2 defeat to the Houston Astros on May 25.

Miller was pivotal in helping Cleveland win back-to-back AL Central titles, and the team's late-inning struggles have highlighted his importance to the bullpen.

Even though Cleveland added Brad Hand and Adam Cimber ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, losing Miller for another extended stretch would be a big blow.