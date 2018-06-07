Belmont Stakes Picks 2018: Predictions and Odds for All Horses in the Lineup

Al Bello/Getty Images

With two of the three Triple Crown jewels secured already in 2018, Justify heads to the Belmont Stakes on the brink of history.

If Bob Baffert's exceptional colt triumphs, he'll become just the 13th horse to win the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the showpiece at Belmont Park in the same calendar year.

Baffert's American Pharoah was the last to win the box set of titles in 2015.

However, the 12-furlong contest is set to be the hardest challenge yet for Justify, as a number of high-class horses are in the field in Elmont, New York.

Here's a look at how the field is shaping up for this encounter and a preview of what's to come on Saturday.

Predicted Finish - Horse (Odds)

1 — Hofburg (9-2)

2 — Justify (4-5)

3 — Bravazo (8-1)

4 — Vino Rosso (8-1)

5 — Gronkowski (12-1)

6 — Tenfold (12-1)

7 — Restoring Hope (30-1)

8 — Noble Indy (30-1)

9 — Blended Citizen (15-1)

10 — Free Drop Billy (30-1)

Although Justify was the heavy favourite heading into the Preakness, he was made to work hard for his victory.

As had been the case in Kentucky, the rain tipped down pre-race, making conditions difficult for the jockeys and the horses. But Justify showed a will to match his natural speed, eventually holding off Bravazo and Good Magic to take the victory.

Here's a look at the battle, per NBC Sports:

While winning in Baltimore so soon after his Kentucky triumph was an achievement in itself for Justify, thoughts of the Triple Crown being accomplished again have long been held.

Baffert has earned a tremendous reputation for himself in these high-profile races down the years. American Pharoah, after all, ended a 37-year drought of Triple Crown winners three years ago.

Mike Hogan of the 3 Songs podcast suggested a win for Justify in New York would mean no less despite the accomplishments of another from the Baffert stable:

Despite an attritional race in the Preakness, the iconic trainer has said his horse is looking in fine shape ahead of his tilt at history, per Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier Journal (h/t USA Today).

"Right now, everything seems that it's going smoothly," said Baffert. "Flesh-wise, he looks great. I'm very happy with the way he's going."

Justify will need to be at his best to get the job done, especially with Bravazo in the field again.

As noted by broadcaster Doug Gottlieb, the runner-up at the Preakness finished at a rapid pace:

Hofburg is another worth considering, as he skipped the Preakness to focus on the showpiece race at Belmont Park. He was a distant seventh in the Kentucky Derby, yet his trainer Bill Mott said the horse "seemed to have a lot left" after running at Churchill Downs, per Horse Racing Nation.

He's second in the betting, and after two huge efforts from Justify to be in with a chance of winning the Triple Crown, Hofburg or Bravazo may just get the better of him over the longer distance at Belmont.