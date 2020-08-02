Giants' Leonard Williams Put on Non-Football Injury List; Da'Mari Scott Opts Out

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Giants announced Sunday they have used the non-football injury designation on defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

According to Art Stapleton of the Record, the player's physical upon arriving to training camp reportedly showed a hamstring issue.

The team also announced receiver Da'Mari Scott will opt out of the 2020 season, joining offensive tackle Nate Solder as Giants players choosing not to play the upcoming year.

Scott appeared in just five games in 2019, playing 51 total offensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

Williams has been with the Giants since Week 9 last year after a deadline trade with the New York Jets. It was the first time the two New York teams ever made a trade with each other, per Field Yates of ESPN.

He started all seven games he played with his new team, totaling 20 tackles and zero sacks in this stretch.

The Giants used the franchise tag on him in the offseason, although the two sides were unable to work out a long-term deal. It keeps the pressure on Williams as he could become a free agent in 2021, making any injury a concern for the 26-year-old.

He has stayed extremely durability during his career, playing all 79 possible regular-season games over his first five seasons (he had two byes due to the trade in 2019).

The 2015 No. 6 overall pick has also showed plenty of upside, including a Pro Bowl season in 2016 when he totaled seven sacks from the interior.

New York could now be forced to spend time without a key player on the defensive line, giving B.J. Hill and Austin Johnson the chance to earn more snaps.

The Giants do have quality depth at receiver to replace Scott, with Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton getting the majority of playing time and targets.