Belmont Stakes 2018: Post Time, Post Positions and Full TV Coverage Info

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

ELMONT, NY - JUNE 10: Horses make turn 4 during The 149th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2017 in Elmont, New York.. (Photo by B51/MarkABrown/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Saturday will see the running of the 150th Belmont Stakes, where Justify will hope to seal the Triple Crown. 

He won't have Kentucky Derby challenger Audible to contend with, but he'll still have to beat a field containing Preakness Stakes runner-up Bravazo.

Here are the viewing details for the race at Belmont Park in New York, followed by the post positions:

                               

Date: Saturday, June 9

Post Time: 6:37 p.m. ET

TV: 2-4 p.m. ET Belmont Prep on NBCSN, 4-7 p.m. ET Belmont Stakes on NBC (USA)

Live Stream: NBC Sports app

                            

Here are the post positions following Tuesday's draw:

  • Gate 1: Justify
  • Gate 2: Free Drop Billy
  • Gate 3: Bravazo
  • Gate 4: Hofburg
  • Gate 5: Restoring Hope
  • Gate 6: Gronkowski
  • Gate 7: Tenfold
  • Gate 8: Vino Rossi
  • Gate 9: Noble Indy
  • Gate 10: Blended Citizen

                                     

Audible came third behind Justify and Good Magic at Churchill Downs, and he could have been one of the former's biggest challenges were he racing here.

In theory, that should bode well for the colt as he looks to win the third leg of the Triple Crown.

However, the pair are both owned by WinStar Farm, and ESPN's Chris Fallica believes Audible's absence could actually signal that Justify is in for a difficult race:

It does appear to be a stronger field than the one that ran at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, with Bravazo and Hofburg among the potential threats to his Triple Crown bid.

Justify's assistant trainer, Jimmy Barnes, believes we have not seen the best of him yet:

Both of Justify's wins in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes were in poor conditions on a muddy track.

The three-year-old's victories in those races—which maintained his 100 per cent winning record in five career starts—have already shown him to be a special horse, but in favourable weather on Saturday he has the chance to impress even more.   

