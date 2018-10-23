Report: Eagles' Derek Barnett to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Brad Penner/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett will reportedly miss the rest of the 2018 season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Barnett is set to undergo shoulder surgery,

Before this, the 22-year-old hasn't dealt with injuries in his professional career. He played 15 games as a rookie last season before he was a healthy scratch in a meaningless Week 17 contest.

In six games this season, Barnett registered 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The No. 14 pick in last year's draft, Barnett was a solid contributor during Philadelphia's championship season. The 6'3", 259-pound lineman recorded 21 combined tackles and five sacks. He added two combined tackles and one sack in the playoffs.

Philadelphia ranked fourth in total defense, first against the run, tied for 15th in sacks and fourth in opponent scoring in 2017. As strong as the offense was, the defense played a major role in helping the franchise capture its first Super Bowl title.

This season, Philly ranks 14th in total defense, six in points allowed per game and 15th in sacks.

Barnett was taken in the first round for a reason—he's a talented playmaker. However, the Eagles have depth. With Brandon Graham and Chris Long slotted into the line's left side, Philadelphia added to the right side by acquiring veteran Michael Bennett, a three-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion who has 57 career sacks, from the Seattle Seahawks in March.

That's not even mentioning the fact that the Eagles have Fletcher Cox at defensive tackle.

The champs have the talent to overcome Barnett's injury, but there's no question they will miss him.