Nathan Peterman Named Bills' Starting QB over Rookie Josh Allen

Entering training camp, AJ McCarron looked like the present and Josh Allen looked like the future at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills.

As it turns out, neither the veteran stopgap signee nor the first-round pick will be under center when the Bills open their regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 9.

Instead, head coach Sean McDermott has decided to let Nathan Peterman captain the offense following one of the most underwhelming starting debuts in NFL history a season ago, the team announced Monday.

A 2017 fifth-round pick, Peterman was thrust into action after the Bills abruptly benched Tyrod Taylor last November—and the results were disastrous.

In his first career start, Peterman went 6-of-14 for 66 yards with five first-half interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers. By season's end, the Pittsburgh product completed 49.0 percent of his passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns and five picks.

However, the 24-year-old made improvements throughout the offseason and worked with QB guru Tom House to help refine his mechanics.



Those tweaks helped Peterman impress with 119 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-10 passing in Buffalo's preseason opener, and his stock continued to climb as the Bills ramped up preparations for the regular season.

His progress and Allen's status as the QB of the future led Buffalo to trade McCarron to the Oakland Raiders on Saturday for a 2019 fifth-round pick.

Now offered a chance at redemption, Peterman will be tasked with leading a Bills offense that features a group of skill-position players highlighted by running back LeSean McCoy and No. 1 receiver Kelvin Benjamin.

Based on recent history, though, it won't be surprising if McDermott keeps Peterman on a short leash with Allen waiting in the wings.