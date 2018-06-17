Alexa Bliss Wins Title After MITB Cash-In on Nia Jax During Ronda Rousey Match

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Alexa Bliss cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to capture the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank on Sunday night.

Bliss interrupted Ronda Rousey's title challenge against Nia Jax. Rousey appeared close to locking in an armbar on Jax before Bliss intervened and attacked both wrestlers with the briefcase. The attack continued on the outside, as Bliss tossed Rousey over the announce table.

From there, Bliss formally cashed in her world title shot and beat Jax with Twisted Bliss:

Between the original title match and Bliss' cash-in, the Raw Women's Championship match was among the best on the show:

After beating Bliss for the Raw Women's title at WrestleMania 34 and retaining it at Backlash, Jax was in search of a new challenger.

Rather than waiting for one to emerge, she took matters into her own hands at the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation last month.

While Rousey and Charlotte Flair were doing an interview, Nia walked up to them and challenged Rousey to a match at Money in the Bank.

Rousey initially declined and said there were others who were more deserving, but after Jax insisted, the match was made official.

They initially seemed friendly toward each other, but things changed when Stephanie McMahon added fuel to the fire during a contract signing.

Stephanie pitted them against each other, which led to Nia insisting Rousey wouldn't be able to get her in an armbar or beat her for the Raw Women's Championship.

Rousey proclaimed, however, she would take Jax's title and her arm in the process, which led to a huge response from the WWE Universe.

Although Rousey is the self-proclaimed "baddest woman on the planet," Jax presented a unique challenge since she is bigger and stronger than anyone Rousey had faced in the UFC or WWE.

Also, since Rousey is still new to professional wrestling, WWE was able to play up to the idea that Nia could realistically take advantage of her inexperience and win.

WWE found itself in a difficult spot by booking Rousey against Jax since there was an inherent need to keep both of them looking strong.

Rousey is arguably the biggest star in the entire company, and there is great value in positioning her as an unstoppable force. At the same time, Jax has been built into a dominant Superstar in her own right, and losing decisively to Rousey could have undone that.

Having Bliss walk out of Money in the Bank with the title helps ensure Rousey and Jax retain their general auras while also helping to set up two potential feuds for the new champion.

