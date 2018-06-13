World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Schedule: TV Coverage and Online Live Stream

DMITRY SEREBRYAKOV/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday as hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia in Group A at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Before the football gets under way, though, there is the small matter of the opening ceremony that will officially mark the start of the month-long tournament.

Set to take place just half an hour ahead of the 4 p.m. BST (11 a.m. ET) kick-off for the Russia-Saudi Arabia clash, festivities will include appearances by British pop star Robbie Williams, Russian opera singer Aida Garifullina and Brazilian football legend Ronaldo.



Now a traditional curtain-raising event, the opening ceremony will set the tone for Russia as they aim to host a tournament to remember.

Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia

Date: Thursday, June 14

Time: 5:30 p.m. local, 3:30 p.m. BST, 10:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: ITV (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass, ITV Hub

The Luzhniki Stadium is the largest of the 12 venues that will host matches at the World Cup.

It boasts a capacity of 81,000 and is situated on the banks of the Moskva River, making it an ideal setting for the start of this year's tournament.

Tension is likely to be high in the vicinity of the stadium in the buildup to the opening ceremony and first match as it is a must-win game for the hosts.

Russia are one of the lowest-ranked sides in the tournament but would give themselves a chance of making the knockout rounds if they pick up three points against Saudi Arabia.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Getty Images

Their other Group A opponents are Egypt and Uruguay, who will provide sterner tests than the side from the Middle East.

The opening ceremony is sure to provide home fans with some relief ahead of the crucial clash, and it should be a spectacular occasion.

Per FIFA, it will be a slightly different event than in previous years, with the ceremony focusing on musical acts and taking place much closer to kick-off than usual.

However, it will not be lacking in pomp and ceremony, with 500 dancers, gymnasts and trampolinists set to perform an "homage to all things Russian," per the Telegraph.

Former Take That member Williams announced his participation on Twitter:

Friday will see the 2018 World Cup get into full swing with three matches scheduled to be played, including a mouthwatering fixture between Spain and Portugal in Group B.

Russia will play host to the highest quality football the globe has to offer over the next month, and it all leads to the final at the Luzhniki Stadium on July 15.