Vikings' Adam Thielen out with Hamstring Injury Suffered on TD Catch

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen suffered a hamstring injury on a touchdown catch against the Detroit Lions and will not return.



Thielen was ruled out after a 25-yard grab, which saw the wide receiver slide into the wall behind the end zone after a diving effort. It was his only catch of the day.

Thielen has developed into one of the NFL's best receivers since the Vikings signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State in 2013. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad and made just 20 combined catches over the next two seasons.

The 29-year-old Minnesota native enjoyed a breakout campaign with 69 grabs in 2016. He proceeded to record 204 receptions over the past two years for 2,649 yards and 13 touchdowns.

As a whole, he's remained durable since joining the Vikes, appearing in all 80 games over the previous five seasons.

If the current ailment forces him to the sideline for a while, it should lead to more opportunities for Laquon Treadwell and Bisi Johnson opposite Stefon Diggs on passing downs.

Ultimately, the offense should feature enough depth to make up for a short-term absence, especially when factoring in the presence of tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. But a long-term injury would limit the unit's upside given Thielen's consistent playmaking ability.