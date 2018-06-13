World Cup Bracket 2018: Printable PDF for Fixtures, Picks to Share with Friends

TF-Images/Getty Images

While there's little time between the end of the domestic campaign and the FIFA World Cup this year, the weeks in the buildup to the tournament opener are rife with excitement.

Predictions are made, plans are drawn up between friends, and sweepstakes are put together before the action starts. It's a fine complement for the summer, and this edition in Russia should be no different.

The action begins on Thursday when the host nation take on Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. But there's still time to put together some last-minute pools with companions.

Here's all the information you need on how to do so and a preview of what's to come over the next month of football.

Bracket

World Soccer Talk has created a printable PDF bracket for the competition, including the broadcast details for viewers in the United States.

The Daily Mirror has provided a sweepstake kit available to download.

Preview

Jam Media/Getty Images

If you're putting a sweepstake together with friends, then there are certain teams that almost guarantee success. Germany, the defending champions, are one of those.

Joachim Low guided the team to victory in Brazil four years ago when they beat Argentina in the final in extra time thanks to a late goal from Mario Gotze. Memorably, they also hammered Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals.

Such is depth of talent available to Low that Gotze, who has struggled at Borussia Dortmund, isn't even in the squad this year.

German football journalist Archie Rhind-Tutt believes the right decision was made on the midfielder:

There's so much to be excited about elsewhere in the squad, though, as the world champions have refreshed crucial areas.

Longstanding figures such as Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller will feature, while the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Timo Werner will bring some extra dynamism to the setup.

There are other excellent teams in contention, though, with Brazil no doubt out for some redemption after they crashed out four years ago.

As noted by journalist Jack Lang, Selecao manager Tite has been keen to give a number of players a chance to prove their worth:

While Brazil were a little too conservative in their play under former coach Dunga, the current manager has found an ideal balance in the team. The midfield is packed with energy, giving a front three of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho freedom to roam in the final third.

Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Like Brazil, Spain will be out to bounce back from heartbreak in 2014. The then-defending champions failed to get out of their group, as they were mauled by the Netherlands and Chile.

Their squad arguably has more world-class players than any other at the tournament this year. As we can see below, they are especially strong in the midfield positions:

Julen Lopetegui's team have been brilliant since a disappointing UEFA European Championship in 2016. They turned on the style in the buildup to the competition, too, hammering Argentina 6-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Isco grabbing a hat-trick.

European rivals France are also blessed with an incredible wealth of options. As noted by Oddschecker, some big names failed to make the cut for Didier Deschamps' group:

In the final third, they have the potential to be thrilling, as not many defences will fancy their chances of halting the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Thomas Lemar if they are in full flight.

Argentina also have a number of stars at club level in their setup, although La Albiceleste have traditionally relied heavily on the performances of Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, Belgium have plenty of individual talent in their squad; if coach Roberto Martinez can find a way of knitting the XI together, they can make a deep run in Russia.