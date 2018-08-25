Cam Newton Suffers Eye Injury vs. Patriots, Clears Concussion Protocol

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton gave his team an injury scare during Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots, which the Panthers won 25-14.

Per ESPN.com's David Newton, the Panthers star had a black eye after landing on his helmet during a scrambling play in the first quarter.

Newton was also evaluated for a concussion before returning to the game after clearing protocol.

Despite appearing in all 16 games last season, Newton was banged up at times. There was some controversy over how the Panthers handled a potential concussion during the NFC Wild Card Game against the New Orleans Saints.

Also during that playoff game, Newton suffered ligament and cartilage damage to his right knee. And he missed most of the preseason last year after having surgery on his right shoulder.

The three-time Pro Bowler's performance in 2017 dropped off. His 3,302 passing yards were the second-fewest of his career, and his 59.1 completion percentage ranked 28th.