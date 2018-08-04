Sonny Michel out 10 Days After Surgery on Knee Injury

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel underwent a procedure to have his knee drained and will be out of action for at least 10 days, according to ESPN.com's Mike Reiss.

Michel starred at the University of Georgia beside Nick Chubb, and the Patriots were impressed enough with his production in the SEC that they selected him 31st overall in April's draft.

"Sony averaged six, seven yards a carry over the course of his career," Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio said. "He's an athletic player. Both of those guys [Michel and Chubb], they've got a bunch of carries. Sony was productive in the passing game."

However, news of the minor procedure figures to delay what could have been an electric Patriots debut.

New England is scheduled to open its preseason Thursday against Washington. As a result, the earliest date Michel can hit the pro gridiron figures to be Aug. 16, when the defending AFC champions host the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium in a Super Bowl LII rematch.