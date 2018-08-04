Sonny Michel out 10 Days After Surgery on Knee Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2018

New England Patriots first-round NFL draft pick running back Sony Michel, out of the University of Georgia, speaks to the media Friday, April 27, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Bill Sikes/Associated Press

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel underwent a procedure to have his knee drained and will be out of action for at least 10 days, according to ESPN.com's Mike Reiss.   

Michel starred at the University of Georgia beside Nick Chubb, and the Patriots were impressed enough with his production in the SEC that they selected him 31st overall in April's draft. 

"Sony averaged six, seven yards a carry over the course of his career," Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio said. "He's an athletic player. Both of those guys [Michel and Chubb], they've got a bunch of carries. Sony was productive in the passing game."

However, news of the minor procedure figures to delay what could have been an electric Patriots debut. 

New England is scheduled to open its preseason Thursday against Washington. As a result, the earliest date Michel can hit the pro gridiron figures to be Aug. 16, when the defending AFC champions host the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium in a Super Bowl LII rematch. 

Related

    T.O. Blames Writers for Skipping Ceremony in HOF Speech

    NFL logo
    NFL

    T.O. Blames Writers for Skipping Ceremony in HOF Speech

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    New Patriots WR Eric Decker Participates in First Practice

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    New Patriots WR Eric Decker Participates in First Practice

    WEEI
    via WEEI

    Hogan Helps Decker Get Up to Speed

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Hogan Helps Decker Get Up to Speed

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Flowers Echoes Belichick’s Praise for Tackle Trent Brown

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Flowers Echoes Belichick’s Praise for Tackle Trent Brown

    Zack Cox
    via NESN.com