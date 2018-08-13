Saquon Barkley Leaves Giants Practice with Wrap on Leg After Injury

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a leg injury during practice Monday.

"I don't know [what happened]," head coach Pat Shurmur said of Barkley, who was seen with a wrap on his left leg, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "We'll see. I think he's all right, but we'll find out."

The Giants selected Barkley at No. 2 overall in April's draft, and it wasn't hard to see why. One of the most complete prospects this decade, Barkley racked up over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns from scrimmage during his three years at Penn State before taking his talents to a team that finished last season ranked 26th in rushing offense.

"I haven't seen a guy like this in a long time, and I've been running around doing this for 30-plus years," general manager Dave Gettleman said, per the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard. "He is the unanimous best player in the draft. It's like he was touched by the hand of God, frankly."

Barkley's blend of speed (4.4-second 40-yard dash) and power (5'11", 233 lbs) isn't going to be replaced by any back on the Giants' roster if he's sidelined. However, the team does have veteran Jonathan Stewart and second-year back Wayne Gallman available to split the workload in the meantime.