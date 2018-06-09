Chris Jericho Beats Tetsuya Naito to Win IWGP IC Title at 2018 NJPW Dominion

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Chris Jericho beat Tetsuya Naito Saturday at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Dominion in Osaka, Japan, to become the new IWGP intercontinental champion when he connected with the Codebreaker after a low blow to Naito.

The match marked Jericho's first outing for New Japan since falling to Kenny Omega in a no-disqualification match for the IWGP United States Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January.

It initially seemed as though Jericho's time in New Japan was a one-shot deal, but that perception changed at New Year's Dash when he attacked Naito.

Y2J wasn't heard from within the New Japan realm for several months after that until resurfacing at Wrestling Dontaku in May.

As seen in the following video of NJPW World, Jericho disguised himself in a mask before emerging from the crowd to attack Naito:

Jericho hit Naito in the face with the ring bell and bloodied him before leaving the arena.

That set the stage for an encounter at Dominion with the IWGP Intercontinental Championship on the line.

The IWGP IC title is arguably the second-most prestigious championship in New Japan, and it isn't uncommon for the holder to become heavyweight champion shortly after dropping it.

Naito is a former IWGP heavyweight champion in his own right, and he battled Kazuchika Okada for the title in a losing effort in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 12.

While Naito and Okada main-evented that one, it can be argued that Jericho and Omega stole the show.

Leading up to Wrestle Kingdom, Jericho and Naito had a disagreement regarding the show's true main event, and that may have fanned the flames regarding their rivalry as well.

Although Naito and Jericho didn't go on last at Dominion, they had a chance to deliver a memorable bout, and they delivered.

With Jericho winning, he is now just the fourth North American to hold the IWGP IC title, joining MVP, Omega and Michael Elgin.

His victory suggests he is going to stick around in New Japan for a while, and based on the interest he has generated among American fans, that is a coup for the company as it continues its attempt to expand internationally.

