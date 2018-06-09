Chris Jericho Beats Tetsuya Naito to Win IWGP IC Title at 2018 NJPW Dominion

Chris Jericho Beats Tetsuya Naito to Win IWGP IC Title at 2018 NJPW DominionJune 9, 2018
Chris Jericho beat Tetsuya Naito Saturday at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Dominion in Osaka, Japan, to become the new IWGP intercontinental champion when he connected with the Codebreaker after a low blow to Naito.
njpwworld @njpwworld
世界的スーパースター"The Alpha"@IAmJericho が新日リングに再臨！ 視聴＆登録▷https://t.co/NxJKtVK94f #njDOMINION #NJPW https://t.co/jhHvOTLfGh
njpwworld @njpwworld
狂気！@IAmJericho が場外で制御不能な大暴れ！ 王者・@s_d_naito 絶体絶命、なす術無し！ 視聴＆登録▷https://t.co/NxJKtVK94f #njDOMINION #NJPW https://t.co/dovNncmsZX
njpwworld @njpwworld
まさに制御不能！王者・@s_d_naito が怒りの反撃！ @IAmJericho 危うし！一気に形勢逆転！ 視聴＆登録▷https://t.co/NxJKtVK94f #njDOMINION #NJPW https://t.co/azBthrlgdI
njpwworld @njpwworld
The clash of charismas! Alfa v Ingobernable is LIVE now on @njpwworld ‼︎ Don’t miss a moment‼︎ @IAmJericho "Walls Of Jericho" #njdominion #njpw #njpwworld https://t.co/bKTRd5kCxy
njpwworld @njpwworld
The clash of charismas! Alfa v Ingobernable is LIVE now on @njpwworld ‼︎ Don’t miss a moment‼︎ @s_d_naito vs @IAmJericho #njdominion #njpw #njpwworld https://t.co/l3tJWZ9Fn4
njpwworld @njpwworld
he clash of charismas! Alfa v Ingobernable is LIVE now on @njpwworld ‼︎ Don’t miss a moment‼︎ @s_d_naito vs @IAmJericho #njdominion #njpw #njpwworld https://t.co/ILmbaBsho8
njpwworld @njpwworld
The clash of charismas! Alfa v Ingobernable is LIVE now on @njpwworld ‼︎ Don’t miss a moment‼︎ @s_d_naito vs @IAmJericho #njdominion #njpw #njpwworld https://t.co/dKSMMjyQ6t
njpwworld @njpwworld
The clash of charismas! Alfa v Ingobernable is LIVE now on @njpwworld ‼︎ Don’t miss a moment‼︎ @IAmJericho "Lion Salto" #njdominion #njpw #njpwworld https://t.co/LQUvvfUtkb
njpwworld @njpwworld
The clash of charismas! Alfa v Ingobernable is LIVE now on @njpwworld ‼︎ Don’t miss a moment‼︎ @s_d_naito ”Destino” #njdominion #njpw #njpwworld https://t.co/kuX7jn88pB
njpwworld @njpwworld
The clash of charismas! Alfa v Ingobernable is LIVE now on @njpwworld ‼︎ Don’t miss a moment‼︎ @IAmJericho "Codebreaker" #njdominion #njpw #njpwworld https://t.co/fqhPVozC3o
The match marked Jericho's first outing for New Japan since falling to Kenny Omega in a no-disqualification match for the IWGP United States Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January.
It initially seemed as though Jericho's time in New Japan was a one-shot deal, but that perception changed at New Year's Dash when he attacked Naito.
Y2J wasn't heard from within the New Japan realm for several months after that until resurfacing at Wrestling Dontaku in May.
As seen in the following video of NJPW World, Jericho disguised himself in a mask before emerging from the crowd to attack Naito:
njpwworld @njpwworld
JERICHO ATTACKS NAITO‼︎ #NJPWWorld Watch now▶︎https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP #njDONTAKU #NJPW @IAmJericho @s_d_naito https://t.co/uiJJymD3E9
Jericho hit Naito in the face with the ring bell and bloodied him before leaving the arena.
That set the stage for an encounter at Dominion with the IWGP Intercontinental Championship on the line.
The IWGP IC title is arguably the second-most prestigious championship in New Japan, and it isn't uncommon for the holder to become heavyweight champion shortly after dropping it.
Naito is a former IWGP heavyweight champion in his own right, and he battled Kazuchika Okada for the title in a losing effort in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 12.
While Naito and Okada main-evented that one, it can be argued that Jericho and Omega stole the show.
Leading up to Wrestle Kingdom, Jericho and Naito had a disagreement regarding the show's true main event, and that may have fanned the flames regarding their rivalry as well.
Although Naito and Jericho didn't go on last at Dominion, they had a chance to deliver a memorable bout, and they delivered.
With Jericho winning, he is now just the fourth North American to hold the IWGP IC title, joining MVP, Omega and Michael Elgin.
His victory suggests he is going to stick around in New Japan for a while, and based on the interest he has generated among American fans, that is a coup for the company as it continues its attempt to expand internationally.
Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).
TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK