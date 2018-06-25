Lou Williams Wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award for 2nd Time

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

For the second time in his career, Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

Williams beat out reigning Sixth Man Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets and Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors.

The Clippers have had tremendous success in Sixth Man of the Year voting over the past five years. Jamal Crawford won the award in 2013-14 and 2015-16.

Williams took home the honor during the 2014-15 season while playing for the Raptors. He was dealt to the Clippers by the Rockets as part of the Chris Paul trade last June.

L.A. head coach Doc Rivers found a role for Williams as his offensive ace off the bench. The 31-year-old set a career high and was second on the team with 22.6 points per game.

Los Angeles took note of Williams' performance and importance to its future, signing him to a team-friendly three-year, $24 million extension in February.

The 2017-18 season was one of transition for the Clippers. Blake Griffin was shipped to the Detroit Pistons in January, six months after he signed a five-year max contract extension.

The Clippers finished a respectable 42-40 thanks to steady performers like Williams.

Los Angeles is in the process of replenishing its talent pool, so keeping Williams for the next three years will be essential. He will continue to be a trusted source of offense for Rivers after his stellar showing off the bench last season.