DJ LeMahieu Placed on Rockies 10-Day Disabled List with Oblique Injury

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies placed second baseman DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a left oblique strain.

In a corresponding move, Colorado called up shortstop Garrett Hampson.

LeMahieu exited Friday's 11-10 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks before the bottom of the third inning because of the injury.

This year has been an unlucky one for the second basemen, who has already been on the disabled list because of a hamstring strain and a sprained thumb.

LeMahieu had avoided these types of problems in the past, playing at least 145 games in each of the last four seasons.

The 30-year-old is one of the National League's top players at his position.

He has topped a .300 batting average in each of the past three seasons, winning a batting title in 2016 by hitting .348. He also has two Gold Gloves and two All-Star appearances to his credit.

Though the injuries have seemed to slow him down a little, he remains an elite fielder and has hit .278 with eight home runs and 34 RBI so far in 2018.

Until LeMahieu returns, the Rockies will likely turn to Hampson and Pat Valaika.

Colorado will hope for a speedy recovery since it is in the midst of a playoff race, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by just two games for the National League West lead.