5-Star OT Prospect Kenyon Green Commits to Texas A&M over Alabama, LSU, More

Credit: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies landed one of the best blockers in the country when Kenyon Green committed to the school Saturday.



Green announced his decision on Twitter:

Green is the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 15 player overall in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also the top player in the state of Texas.

The Humble, Texas, native had originally committed to the LSU Tigers in December 2016 but walked back his decision a year later.

"I just wanted to decommit so I could look at everybody else again," Green said of his choice, per 247Sports' Brian Perroni. "I made a commitment so early that I wasn't really sure it was the right thing to do. I just did it too early."

It only takes a brief glimpse of Green to see why he's so highly regarded:

At 6'4" and 317 pounds, Green has the size and strength to excel at the next level, and his agility helps set him apart from many in his class. While there will certainly be times when a defender coming off the edge beats him, Green has the speed and technique to ensure that isn't a consistent problem.

Green's agility will be invaluable in run-blocking, as well, when he has to open up lanes for the ball-carrier in the second level.

In some cases, a lineman will flash obvious promise with the understanding he's unlikely to contribute significantly for a year or two after he arrives. Green has obvious room for improvement, but he should be able to play right away for Texas A&M, either as a second-string option or injury replacement if the situation arises.

And in a few more seasons, there's no reason Green can't be an all-conference, All-American-type star along the offensive line.

The symbolic impact of Green's commitment may equal his on-field impact. The Aggies won't be a national title contender until head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff can consistently attract the best recruits from the state of Texas.

Texas A&M now has three of the top 10 in-state recruits for 2019, per 247Sports, which is a big statement of intent by Fisher ahead of his first season at the school.