5-Star SF Wendall Moore Commits to Duke Basketball over UNC, Wake Forest, More

Source: 247Sports

Prized recruit Wendell Moore is off the market after committing to play basketball for the Duke Blue Devils starting with the 2019-20 season.

"It's always been a dream of mine, ever since I was little Duke has always been my favorite school so when I was there I was just thinking that that could be me wearing that Duke jersey and it was a surreal moment," Moore said of the decision, per Evan Daniels of 247Sports.

Moore is a standout small forward at Cox Mill High School in Concord, North Carolina. He is a 5-star recruit who is the sixth-ranked player at his position and 23rd-ranked player overall in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

In addition to his natural ability, he earns high marks for being able to make his teammates better.

"As talented as he is, he makes his teammates that much better," per Phenom Hoop Report's Rick Lewis (via Langston Wertz Jr. of the Charlotte Observer). "And he just wins at whatever level he plays at. They won the state championship last year and he absolutely carried them."

Per ESPN's scouting report, Moore is still learning how to create his own shot off the dribble, but he has the "potential to develop into much more offensively and maybe even a 'three-and-D' type prospect before it is all said and done."

Moore is certainly going to the right school that will help him make use of his present abilities and develop those few remaining areas of his game that need to be improved.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski continues to find new ways to impress, even after 38 years at the helm for the Blue Devils. His always-excellent recruiting skills seem to be getting better after the team posted the top-ranked freshman classes in each of the previous two seasons.

Adding Moore to the 2019 class will put Duke high on those lists again. The one thing Krzyzewski has been unable to do in the last few years is convert that talent into championships, but his rosters are always loaded and will be among the favorites to come out on top next March.