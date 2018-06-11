World Cup 2018: Full Group Predictions, TV Schedule and Live-Stream Info

Ivan Sekretarev/Associated Press

Starting on Thursday, the game's best will unite for a month-long festival of football at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament, staged in Russia, will bring together the sport's top stars, from Lionel Messi with Argentina to Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal.

With 64 matches to enjoy, read on for the complete TV schedule for the tournament, but first, here are the predicted finishes for each group:

World Cup Groups (In Order of Predicted Finish)

Group A

Uruguay

Egypt

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Group B

Spain

Portugal

Morocco

Iran

Group C

France

Denmark

Australia

Peru

Group D

Argentina

Iceland

Croatia

Nigeria

Group E

Brazil

Switzerland

Costa Rica

Serbia

Group F

Germany

Sweden

Mexico

South Korea

Group G

Belgium

England

Tunisia

Panama

Group H

Poland

Senegal

Colombia

Japan

Here is the complete TV schedule for the tournament (all times BST/ET):

Group Stage

Thursday 14 June

4 p.m./11 a.m. Russia vs. Saudi Arabia (Group A): ITV , Fox

Friday 15 June

1 p.m./8 a.m. Egypt vs. Uruguay (Group A): BBC, FS1

4 p.m./11 a.m. Morocco vs. Iran (Group B): ITV , Fox

, Fox 7 p.m./2 p.m. Portugal vs. Spain (Group B): BBC, Fox

Saturday 16 June

11 a.m./6 a.m. France vs. Australia (Group C): BBC, FS1

2 p.m./9 a.m. Argentina vs. Iceland (Group D): ITV , Fox

, Fox 5 p.m./12 p.m. Peru vs. Denmark (Group C): BBC, FS1

8 p.m./3 p.m. Croatia vs. Nigeria (Group D): ITV , FS1

Sunday 17 June

1 p.m./8 a.m. Costa Rica vs. Serbia (Group E): ITV , Fox

, Fox 4 p.m./11 a.m. Germany vs. Mexico (Group F): BBC, FS1

7 p.m./2 a.m. Brazil vs. Switzerland (Group E): ITV , FS1

Monday 18 June

1 p.m./8 a.m. Sweden vs. South Korea (Group F): ITV , FS1

, FS1 4 p.m./11 a.m. Belgium vs. Panama (Group G): BBC, FS1

7 p.m./2 p.m. Tunisia vs. England (Group G): BBC, FS1

Tuesday 19 June

1 p.m./8 a.m. Colombia vs. Japan (Group H): BBC, FS1

4 p.m./11 a.m. Poland vs. Senegal (Group H): ITV , Fox

, Fox 7 p.m./2 p.m. Russia vs. Egypt (Group A): BBC, Fox

Wednesday 20 June

1 p.m./8 a.m. Portugal vs. Morocco (Group B): BBC, FS1

4 p.m./11 a.m. Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia (Group A): BBC, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Iran vs. Spain (Group B): ITV , Fox

Thursday 21 June

1 p.m./8 a.m. Denmark vs. Australia (Group C): ITV , FS1

, FS1 4 p.m./11 a.m. France vs. Peru (Group C): ITV , Fox

, Fox 7 p.m./2 p.m. Argentina vs. Croatia (Group D): BBC, Fox

Friday 22 June

1 p.m./8 a.m. Brazil vs. Costa Rica (Group E): ITV , FS1

, FS1 4 p.m./11 a.m. Nigeria vs. Iceland (Group D): BBC, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Serbia vs. Switzerland (Group E): BBC, Fox

Saturday 23 June

1 p.m./8 a.m. Belgium vs. Tunisia (Group G): BBC, Fox

4 p.m./11 a.m. South Korea vs. Mexico (Group F): ITV , Fox

, Fox 7 p.m./2 p.m. Germany vs. Sweden (Group F): ITV , Fox

Sunday 24 June 1 p.m./8 a.m. England vs Panama (Group G): BBC, FS1

4 p.m./11 a.m. Japan vs. Senegal (Group H): BBC, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Poland vs. Colombia (Group H): ITV, Fox Monday 25 June 3 p.m./10 a.m. Uruguay vs. Russia (Group A): ITV, Fox

3 p.m./10 a.m. Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt (Group A): ITV, FS1

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt (Group A): ITV, FS1 7 p.m./2 p.m. Spain vs. Morocco (Group B): BBC, Fox

Spain vs. Morocco (Group B): BBC, Fox 7 p.m./2 p.m. Iran vs. Portugal (Group B): BBC, FS1 Tuesday 26 June 3 p.m./10 a.m. Denmark vs. France (Group C): ITV, Fox

Denmark vs. France (Group C): ITV, Fox 3 p.m./10 a.m. Australia vs. Peru (Group C): ITV, FS1

Australia vs. Peru (Group C): ITV, FS1 7 p.m./2 p.m. Nigeria vs. Argentina (Group D): BBC, Fox

Nigeria vs. Argentina (Group D): BBC, Fox 7 p.m./2 p.m. Iceland vs. Croatia (Group D): BBC, FS1 Wednesday 27 June 3 p.m./10 a.m. South Korea vs. Germany (Group F): BBC, FS1

South Korea vs. Germany (Group F): BBC, FS1 3 p.m./10 a.m. Mexico vs. Sweden (Group F): BBC, Fox

Mexico vs. Sweden (Group F): BBC, Fox 7 p.m./2 p.m. Serbia vs. Brazil (Group E): ITV, Fox

Serbia vs. Brazil (Group E): ITV, Fox 7 p.m./2 p.m. Switzerland vs. Costa Rica (Group E): ITV, FS1 Thursday 28 June 3 p.m./10 a.m. Japan vs. Poland (Group H): BBC, Fox

Japan vs. Poland (Group H): BBC, Fox 3 p.m./10 a.m. Senegal vs. Colombia (Group H): BBC, FS1

Senegal vs. Colombia (Group H): BBC, FS1 7 p.m./2 p.m. England vs. Belgium (Group G): ITV, FS1

England vs. Belgium (Group G): ITV, FS1 7 p.m./2 p.m. Panama vs. Tunisia (Group G): ITV, Fox

Round of 16 Saturday 30 June 3 p.m./10 a.m. Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up: ITV, Fox

Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up: ITV, Fox 7 p.m./2 p.m. Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up: ITV, Fox Sunday 1 July 3 p.m./10 a.m. Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up: BBC, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up: ITV, Fox Monday 2 July 3 p.m./10 a.m. Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up: BBC, FS1

7 p.m./2 p.m. Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up: BBC, Fox Tuesday 3 July 3 p.m./10 a.m. Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up: ITV, FS1

7 p.m./2 p.m. Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up: BBC, Fox Quarter-finals Friday 6 July 3 p.m./10 a.m. Winner match 49 vs. Winner match 50: BBC, FS1

7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 53 vs. Winner match 54: BBC, FS1 Saturday 7 July 3 p.m./10 a.m. Winner match 55 vs. Winner match 56: ITV, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 51 vs. Winner match 52: ITV, Fox Semi-finals Tuesday 10 July 7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 57 vs. Winner match 58: ITV, Fox Wednesday 11 July 7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 59 vs. Winner match 60: BBC, Fox

Third place play-off Saturday 14 July 3 p.m./10 a.m. Loser match 61 vs. Loser match 62: ITV, Fox Final Sunday 15 July 4 p.m./11 a.m. Winner match 61 vs. Winner match 62: BBC, ITV, Fox

In the United Kingdom, the action will be streamed via the BBC website or the ITV Hub. In the United States, the action will be streamed via Fox Soccer 2GO.

With Messi turning 31 on June 24, this will be the last chance to see the diminutive talisman at the peak of his powers on football's biggest stage, as he'll be 35 by the time the 2022 World Cup rolls around.

For some, the forward still needs to prove himself in the international arena to cement his status as the greatest player of all time.

Whatever the World Cup holds in store for Messi this year, he has already contributed a great deal to La Albiceleste, per football journalist Peter Coates:

However, for one reason or another, events have conspired in such a way that we are yet to witness Messi at his best in a World Cup, as noted by Miguel Delaney of The Independent:

The Barcelona star has come painfully close to success with Argentina, but he missed out in the 2014 World Cup final as they sank to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Germany before losing to Chile on penalties in the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals.

According to TyC Sports (h/t football writer Roy Nemer), as a result of those heartbreaking defeats, Messi believes he and his team-mates are underappreciated for their achievements:

The criticism of him feels particularly harsh, given that despite all the world-class talent Argentina boast in their ranks, all responsibility typically falls to him.

Unless the likes of Ever Banega can successfully act as playmaker in the side, he will likely spend much of his time in midfield trying to create for his team-mates.

If that ends up being the case, their campaign will largely hinge on the ability of Gonzalo Higuain or Sergio Aguero replicating their clinical club form, which they have often struggled to do in international tournaments.