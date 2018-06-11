World Cup 2018: Full Group Predictions, TV Schedule and Live-Stream Info

Ivan Sekretarev/Associated Press
Starting on Thursday, the game's best will unite for a month-long festival of football at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The tournament, staged in Russia, will bring together the sport's top stars, from Lionel Messi with Argentina to Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal.
With 64 matches to enjoy, read on for the complete TV schedule for the tournament, but first, here are the predicted finishes for each group:
World Cup Groups (In Order of Predicted Finish)
Group A
- Uruguay
- Egypt
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
Group B
Group C
- France
- Denmark
- Australia
- Peru
Group D
- Argentina
- Iceland
- Croatia
- Nigeria
Group E
- Brazil
- Switzerland
- Costa Rica
- Serbia
Group F
- Germany
- Sweden
- Mexico
- South Korea
Group G
- Belgium
- England
- Tunisia
- Panama
Group H
- Poland
- Senegal
- Colombia
- Japan
Here is the complete TV schedule for the tournament (all times BST/ET):
Group Stage
Thursday 14 June
- 4 p.m./11 a.m. Russia vs. Saudi Arabia (Group A): ITV, Fox
Friday 15 June
- 1 p.m./8 a.m. Egypt vs. Uruguay (Group A): BBC, FS1
- 4 p.m./11 a.m. Morocco vs. Iran (Group B): ITV, Fox
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Portugal vs. Spain (Group B): BBC, Fox
Saturday 16 June
- 11 a.m./6 a.m. France vs. Australia (Group C): BBC, FS1
- 2 p.m./9 a.m. Argentina vs. Iceland (Group D): ITV, Fox
- 5 p.m./12 p.m. Peru vs. Denmark (Group C): BBC, FS1
- 8 p.m./3 p.m. Croatia vs. Nigeria (Group D): ITV, FS1
Sunday 17 June
- 1 p.m./8 a.m. Costa Rica vs. Serbia (Group E): ITV, Fox
- 4 p.m./11 a.m. Germany vs. Mexico (Group F): BBC, FS1
- 7 p.m./2 a.m. Brazil vs. Switzerland (Group E): ITV, FS1
Monday 18 June
- 1 p.m./8 a.m. Sweden vs. South Korea (Group F): ITV, FS1
- 4 p.m./11 a.m. Belgium vs. Panama (Group G): BBC, FS1
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Tunisia vs. England (Group G): BBC, FS1
Tuesday 19 June
- 1 p.m./8 a.m. Colombia vs. Japan (Group H): BBC, FS1
- 4 p.m./11 a.m. Poland vs. Senegal (Group H): ITV, Fox
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Russia vs. Egypt (Group A): BBC, Fox
Wednesday 20 June
- 1 p.m./8 a.m. Portugal vs. Morocco (Group B): BBC, FS1
- 4 p.m./11 a.m. Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia (Group A): BBC, Fox
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Iran vs. Spain (Group B): ITV, Fox
Thursday 21 June
- 1 p.m./8 a.m. Denmark vs. Australia (Group C): ITV, FS1
- 4 p.m./11 a.m. France vs. Peru (Group C): ITV, Fox
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Argentina vs. Croatia (Group D): BBC, Fox
Friday 22 June
- 1 p.m./8 a.m. Brazil vs. Costa Rica (Group E): ITV, FS1
- 4 p.m./11 a.m. Nigeria vs. Iceland (Group D): BBC, Fox
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Serbia vs. Switzerland (Group E): BBC, Fox
Saturday 23 June
- 1 p.m./8 a.m. Belgium vs. Tunisia (Group G): BBC, Fox
- 4 p.m./11 a.m. South Korea vs. Mexico (Group F): ITV, Fox
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Germany vs. Sweden (Group F): ITV, Fox
Sunday 24 June
- 1 p.m./8 a.m. England vs Panama (Group G): BBC, FS1
- 4 p.m./11 a.m. Japan vs. Senegal (Group H): BBC, Fox
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Poland vs. Colombia (Group H): ITV, Fox
Monday 25 June
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. Uruguay vs. Russia (Group A): ITV, Fox
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt (Group A): ITV, FS1
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Spain vs. Morocco (Group B): BBC, Fox
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Iran vs. Portugal (Group B): BBC, FS1
Tuesday 26 June
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. Denmark vs. France (Group C): ITV, Fox
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. Australia vs. Peru (Group C): ITV, FS1
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Nigeria vs. Argentina (Group D): BBC, Fox
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Iceland vs. Croatia (Group D): BBC, FS1
Wednesday 27 June
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. South Korea vs. Germany (Group F): BBC, FS1
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. Mexico vs. Sweden (Group F): BBC, Fox
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Serbia vs. Brazil (Group E): ITV, Fox
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Switzerland vs. Costa Rica (Group E): ITV, FS1
Thursday 28 June
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. Japan vs. Poland (Group H): BBC, Fox
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. Senegal vs. Colombia (Group H): BBC, FS1
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. England vs. Belgium (Group G): ITV, FS1
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Panama vs. Tunisia (Group G): ITV, Fox
Round of 16
Saturday 30 June
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up: ITV, Fox
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up: ITV, Fox
Sunday 1 July
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up: BBC, Fox
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up: ITV, Fox
Monday 2 July
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up: BBC, FS1
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up: BBC, Fox
Tuesday 3 July
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up: ITV, FS1
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up: BBC, Fox
Quarter-finals
Friday 6 July
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. Winner match 49 vs. Winner match 50: BBC, FS1
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 53 vs. Winner match 54: BBC, FS1
Saturday 7 July
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. Winner match 55 vs. Winner match 56: ITV, Fox
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 51 vs. Winner match 52: ITV, Fox
Semi-finals
Tuesday 10 July
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 57 vs. Winner match 58: ITV, Fox
Wednesday 11 July
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 59 vs. Winner match 60: BBC, Fox
Third place play-off
Saturday 14 July
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. Loser match 61 vs. Loser match 62: ITV, Fox
Final
Sunday 15 July
- 4 p.m./11 a.m. Winner match 61 vs. Winner match 62: BBC, ITV, Fox
In the United Kingdom, the action will be streamed via the BBC website or the ITV Hub. In the United States, the action will be streamed via Fox Soccer 2GO.
With Messi turning 31 on June 24, this will be the last chance to see the diminutive talisman at the peak of his powers on football's biggest stage, as he'll be 35 by the time the 2022 World Cup rolls around.
For some, the forward still needs to prove himself in the international arena to cement his status as the greatest player of all time.
Whatever the World Cup holds in store for Messi this year, he has already contributed a great deal to La Albiceleste, per football journalist Peter Coates:
However, for one reason or another, events have conspired in such a way that we are yet to witness Messi at his best in a World Cup, as noted by Miguel Delaney of The Independent:
The Barcelona star has come painfully close to success with Argentina, but he missed out in the 2014 World Cup final as they sank to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Germany before losing to Chile on penalties in the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals.
According to TyC Sports (h/t football writer Roy Nemer), as a result of those heartbreaking defeats, Messi believes he and his team-mates are underappreciated for their achievements:
The criticism of him feels particularly harsh, given that despite all the world-class talent Argentina boast in their ranks, all responsibility typically falls to him.
Unless the likes of Ever Banega can successfully act as playmaker in the side, he will likely spend much of his time in midfield trying to create for his team-mates.
If that ends up being the case, their campaign will largely hinge on the ability of Gonzalo Higuain or Sergio Aguero replicating their clinical club form, which they have often struggled to do in international tournaments.
