Seth Curry, Blazers Reportedly Agree to Contract After 2 Seasons with Mavericks

Seth Curry is on the move again after agreeing to a two-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal guarantees Curry $2.75 million next season and includes a player option for the 2019-20 season, per Wojnarowski.

Curry picked an inopportune time to hit free agency after missing all of last season following a career year. The 27-year-old set career highs in scoring (12.8 points per game), assists (2.7), rebounds (2.6) and shooting percentage (48.1) in 70 games with the Dallas Mavericks in 2016-17.

A stress fracture discovered in Curry's left tibia during the preseason last October led to season-ending surgery in February after the injury wasn't healing enough to let him play.

Since going undrafted out of Duke in 2013, Curry has bounced around the NBA. He's had stints with five different teams over the past five years. His longest stint with one organization was two years with the Mavs.

Curry has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

If Curry can return to his 2016-17 performance level, he will be a valuable under-the-radar signing for the Blazers. He's a point guard who has shown the ability to shoot from three-point range and run an offense and can help the offense humming while Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are on the bench.

Curry's primary role in the NBA has been off the bench. He did handle an expanded role well two years ago with a career-high 42 starts for Dallas.

Whatever role the Trail Blazers have in store for Curry, adding a dynamic point guard who can score is a valuable commodity in the NBA.