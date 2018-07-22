Report: Sony Michel, Patriots Agree to Terms on Rookie Contract

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and first-round pick Sony Michel reportedly agreed on a rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com on Sunday.

Michel was one of two Georgia Bulldogs the Patriots selected in Round 1—they also picked offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn at No. 23 overall—and it was a logical move for the defending AFC champions following Dion Lewis' departure in free agency.

Not only was Michel productive as a rusher with 3,613 yards on the ground over four seasons at Georgia, but he flashed an ability to rip off chunk gains as a receiver by tallying 64 receptions for 621 yards and six touchdowns.

"Reminds me of Alvin Kamara," NFL Network's Mike Mayock said. "He's a violent runner, yet he's a make-you-miss guy. He's more powerful than people think. I think with the ball in his hands, he's as talented as Kamara. I don't think he's quite as advanced in the passing game, but he's got an opportunity with Tom Brady in that offense to be special early."

Based on the composition of New England's roster, it's not hard to see Michel carving out an easy path to playing time right away.

Bruiser Mike Gillislee fell into Bill Belichick's doghouse last season, James White is in a set role as a pass-catching specialist, Rex Burkhead is best deployed as a change-of-pace weapon and free-agent signee Jeremy Hill has plenty to prove if he wants a piece of the early-down pie.

That leaves Michel, arguably the team's most well-rounded back, as a legitimate candidate to assume a hefty workload from the outset.