Report: Jusuf Nurkic, Trail Blazers Agree to 4-Year, $48 Million Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2018

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Denver. The Nuggets 104-101. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Jusuf Nurkic reportedly got his wish of staying with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Friday the two sides agreed to a deal worth $48 million over four years. Portland had the right to match any offer sheet after extending a qualifying offer earlier this summer.

After being taken in the first round of the 2014 NBA draft and subsequently traded to the Denver Nuggets, the Bosnian didn't get the requisite minutes to show all he could do until he was dealt to Portland in February 2017.

The 7'0", 280-pound center averaged just 7.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 17.7 minutes per game in two-and-a-half seasons with the Nuggets. He's received an increased role with the Trail Blazers, averaging 14.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 27.0 minutes per game in one-and-a-half seasons.

He recorded 12 double-doubles in 139 games with Denver; he had nine in 20 games with Portland following the trade and 29 this past season.

That boost in numbers set him up for a nice payday.

Nurkic, 23, made it clear during his exit interview that he wanted to stay in Portland (around the 2:50 mark):

Ultimately, Nurkic decided that the best move for his career was to stay with the Blazers. Given the success he's had thus far with the franchise, it appears to be a good fit.

He'll continue to serve as Portland's main interior option with the star tandem of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in the backcourt.

Related

    Are the Thunder Better Off Without Melo?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Are the Thunder Better Off Without Melo?

    Jon Hamm
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LaVine's Offer Sheet Matched by Bulls

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LaVine's Offer Sheet Matched by Bulls

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    LaVar Ball Denies Leaking Lonzo's Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaVar Ball Denies Leaking Lonzo's Injury

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kyle Anderson Signs Offer Sheet with Grizz

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kyle Anderson Signs Offer Sheet with Grizz

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report