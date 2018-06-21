Kevin Knox Picked by Knicks in 2018 NBA Draft; Stephen A. Smith Is Relieved

James Crisp/Associated Press

The New York Knicks added a high-scoring forward to their rotation Thursday when they selected Kevin Knox from the University of Kentucky with the No. 9 pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Seeing how Knox was a marquee player at a blueblood school, Stephen A. Smith loved the pick—especially over Michael Porter Jr:

Knox spent just one season at Kentucky and averaged 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game behind 44.5 percent shooting from the field and 34.1 percent shooting from three-point range.

The 6'9" forward presented a matchup problem thanks to his ability to extend his game beyond the arc while also scoring on the low blocks depending on who was defending him.

Wildcats head coach John Calipari pointed to the marked improvement Knox demonstrated in a statement, per Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com:

"Kevin came in as one of the youngest freshmen in the country and adapted as well as any player I have ever coached. He improved in every area of his game, became an efficient scorer like some of the best players I've coached here and could score all types of ways, including runners, pull-ups, 3-pointers, post-ups and in pick-and-roll offense. His defense and rebounding improved throughout the year, which is a big reason why we were able to go on a run at the end of the season."

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Knox as the 18th-best player in the draft on his big board of prospects in April. He praised the forward's scoring ability and the variety of ways he can put the ball in the basket, but he did point out "from an NBA standpoint, he didn't do any one thing well enough, from shooting and passing to defense and rebounding."

Fortunately for Knox, time is on his side considering he is 18 years old. He will still be just 21 even if it takes him three years to grow fully accustomed to the NBA level, with plenty of seasons theoretically remaining to capitalize on his potential.

His offensive prowess should help him challenge for playing time right away, and competing alongside NBA players will allow him to find open space on the floor he didn't necessarily have at Kentucky when opposing defenses focused on stopping him.

If he capitalizes on those opportunities and reaches his potential, he will be a critical building block for the Knicks for years to come.